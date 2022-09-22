Iran plans to counter-protests for Friday 

Iran’s regime has faced a week of protests that have turned increasingly bold in their willingness to confront the regime across numerous cities and provinces. The protests began last week after Iranian police killed a young woman who was visiting Tehran with her family. The protests began in the Kurdish region where she was from, but have since spread.

Iranian regime leaders are in New York for the annual UN general assembly, and they have left the country to handle the problems at home. Iran has used a kind of elastic policy that it usually uses when dealing with discontent at home.

Because the regime knows that a swath of the country hates the Islamic government, they tend to let people protest for a few days, letting the “steam” be released and then they crack down.

The regime is aiming for a Friday crackdown this week as it seeks to mobilize counter-protests across the country. Iran has called the ongoing protests “riots” and it says that it will get people out to counter them.

When does Iran plan to carry out these counter-protests?

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'' (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

The goal is to get this to happen during Friday prayers when more conservative pro-regime elements will emerge. This will be a test for the regime because if it can’t mobilize large numbers of men then it will appear weak.

At the same time Iranian media have said several members of the pro-government Basij militia have been killed in “riots” and media is praising the IRGC for helping to confront the protests. Iran has tried to cut off internet access and messaging services and other types of communication in order to stop the protests.

It has used live fire against some protesters, but seems worried to exacerbate the situation by killing large numbers of people. In the past Iran has used brutal tactics, killing hundreds and thousands of protesters in previous years.