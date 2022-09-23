The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian fashion influencer faces 6 years in jail for using Instagram

Loginova, a fashion influencer who claims she has never posted any political content on her profile, becomes the first Russian national to be prosecuted for using Instagram.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 01:05

Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 01:10
National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

18-year-old Russian influencer Veronika Loginova is facing up to six years in jail for continuing to use the popular social media app Instagram, which was banned in Russia in March amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Loginova announced on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Loginova, a fashion influencer who claims she has never posted any political content on her profile, becomes the first Russian national to be prosecuted for using Instagram, which the Russian government declared an “extremist organization” on March 11th along with Facebook, both of which are owned by parent company Meta Platforms. 

The prosecutor’s statement claimed that posting on the apps “can be considered a form of participation in the activities of an extremist organization,” adding that an audit had been conducted of Loginova’s content.

"This can happen to anyone in Russia now,” Loginova shared with her 555,000 followers. “Prosecutors can come to your home every day. I have never touched politics and now I am facing imprisonment for managing an Instagram account."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday. (credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday. (credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS)

“Prosecutors can come to your home every day. I have never touched politics and now I am facing imprisonment for managing an Instagram account."

Veronika Loginova

A double standard

While Russia banned the ubiquitous app in early 2022, Russian social media enthusiasts have continued to use the app via VPN.

Although Loginova is the first to be prosecuted for Instagram usage, the charges stoked fears across Russia that a larger social media crackdown was looming.

“This is, of course, not at all what the prosecutors promised when they recognized Instagram and Facebook as extremist when they publicly stated that this decision would not affect end users,” Russian digital rights NGO Roskomsvoboda said in a statement posted on the messaging app Telegram. “Now it turns out that it does… According to the logic of the prosecutor, now for anyone saying ‘follow me on Instagram’ they are threatened with up to 14 years in prison!”

Family members of Russian government officials have continued to use the app without consequence. For instance, Russian Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov’s wife has continued to use Instagram since the ban was implemented, while Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's daughter, Ksenia, recently posted a photo of her on the beach on her Instagram account.



Tags Russia social media Instagram Meta Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by