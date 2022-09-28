The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Putin's Friday address may declare official annexation after occupied Ukraine referendum

"President Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday 30 September," said the UK Defense Ministry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 12:25

Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 12:41
Service members of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic vote during a referendum in Luhansk (photo credit: REUTERS)
Service members of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic vote during a referendum in Luhansk
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce on Friday the official annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory that has been the subject of referenda for joining Russia, the United Kingdom Defense Ministry said in a Tuesday night intelligence update.

"President Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday 30 September," said the UK Defense Ministry. "There is a real possibility that Putin will use his address to formally announce the accession of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

The Defense Ministry said that Russian leaders hoped to use annexation as vindication of the war and support for it.

"There is a realistic possibility that Putin will use his address to formally announce the accession of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. "

UK Defense Ministry

Referenda and annexation

Hastily arranged votes on joining Russia took place over five days in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to the south which together make up about 15% of Ukrainian territory.

Vote tallies from complete results on Tuesday in the four provinces ranged from 87% to 99.2% in favor of joining Russia, according to Russia-appointed officials. The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said the chamber might consider annexation on Oct. 4.

A municipal worker casts his ballot during a referendum on the secession of Zaporizhzhia region from Ukraine and its joining Russia, in the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)A municipal worker casts his ballot during a referendum on the secession of Zaporizhzhia region from Ukraine and its joining Russia, in the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

"The results are clear. Welcome home, to Russia!," Dmitry Medvedev, a former president who serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram.

Within the occupied territories, Russian-installed officials took ballot boxes from house to house in what Ukraine and the West said was an illegitimate, coercive exercise to create a legal pretext for Russia to annex the four regions.

Backlash against "sham" referenda

"This farce in the occupied territories cannot even be called an imitation of a referendum," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late on Tuesday.

The United States will introduce a resolution at the UN Security Council calling on member states not to recognize any change to Ukraine and obligating Russia to withdraw its troops, US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"Russia’s sham referenda, if accepted, will open a pandora’s box that we cannot close," she said at a council meeting.

Russia has the ability to veto a resolution in the Security Council, but Thomas-Greenfield said that would prompt the United States to take the issue to the UN General Assembly.

"Any referenda held under these conditions, at the barrel of a gun, can never be remotely close to free or fair," Britain's Deputy UN Ambassador James Kariuki said.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, told the meeting that the referendums were conducted transparently and in line with electoral norms.

"This process is going to continue if Kyiv does not recognize its mistakes and its strategic errors and doesn't start to be guided by the interests of its own people and not blindly carry out the will of those people who are playing them," he said.

If Russia annexes the four Ukrainian regions, Putin could portray any Ukrainian attempt to recapture them as an attack on Russia itself.

Putin said last week he was willing to use nuclear weapons to defend the "territorial integrity" of Russia.

But Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, told Reuters that Kyiv would not be swayed by nuclear threats or by the annexation votes, and would press on with plans to retake all territory occupied by invading Russian forces.

He said Ukrainians who helped organize the referendums would face treason charges and at least five years in jail. Ukrainians who were forced to vote would not be punished.



Tags United Nations United States Russia ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
