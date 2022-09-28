The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UN Security Council to meet Friday on damage to Nord Stream gas pipelines

Gas leaks as a result of suspected sabotage discovered on the two pipelines on Tuesday have roiled energy markets and heightened security concerns.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 18:55
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/FILE PHOTO)
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/FILE PHOTO)

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at the request of Russia to discuss damage to two Russian gas pipelines to Europe that has caused gas to spew into the Baltic Sea.

The French UN mission, which holds the presidency of the 15-member council for September, said the meeting would address the Nord Stream pipelines that Russia and European partners spent billions of dollars building.

Gas leaks as a result of suspected sabotage discovered on the two pipelines on Tuesday have roiled energy markets and heightened security concerns.

Suspected explosions tore through the undersea pipelines on Tuesday. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, once the main route for Russian gas to Germany, was already shut but cannot now be easily reopened. The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had yet to enter commercial operations.

NATO and the European Union warned of the need to protect critical infrastructure from what they called "sabotage," though officials stopped short of saying who they blamed.

Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, September 27, 2022. (credit: DANISH DEFENCE COMMAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, September 27, 2022. (credit: DANISH DEFENCE COMMAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Who is behind the attack on the pipelines?

It remains far from clear who might be behind the attack, if one is proven, on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Russia, which slashed gas deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has also said sabotage was a possibility and said accusations by some that it perpetrated the damage were "stupid."



