Midterms coming up, Jewish organizations working to 'get out of the vote'

WASHINGTON - With the midterm elections just six weeks away, Jewish organizations are intensifying their efforts – and spending – to “get out the vote.”

The Republic Jewish Coalition

On Wednesday, The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Victory Fund announced a significant $450,000 independent expenditure, releasing TV ads targeting Democrat incumbent Matt Cartwright (PA-08).

“All the polls suggest that the race is pretty much a dead-heat, so it's going to be one of those majority-making districts,” said Sam Markstein, RJC national political director.

Just last month, the group announced a spending of $750,000 in the neighboring county, PA-07, where two Jewish candidates – Republican Lisa Scheller and incumbent Democrat Susan Wild, are running against each other.

COLORADO RESIDENTS vote in the US midterm elections (credit: REUTERS)

“We are spending Just over $2 million in independent expenditures and programming events around the country,” Markstein explained.

Aside from placing significant TV ads buying across swing districts, the group also hosted several grassroots “get out the vote” events in the key battleground states. “We did an event with [Senator Marco] Rubio in Florida; We did an event with [Mehmet] Oz in Pennsylvania, and with [Herschel] Walker in Georgia,” Markstein said. Additional plans include events in Texas, Nevada and Georgia for gubernatorial and Senate races. “We are doing a lot of in-person door-to-door, in-person events that I think will make a big difference in November,” he added.

The group’s messaging this election is focused on inflation, crime and immigration, Markstein explained. “Folks, when they see these messages, they'll understand because they feel it every day, whether it's in their wallet or in their backyard or at the grocery store or at the gas station or every place else they go,” he said. “They see it every day, so I think the messages will resonate.”

The Jewish Democratic Council of America

On the other side of the aisle, meanwhile, the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) is prioritizing several Senate seats. Halie Soifer, CEO of JDCA, said that the Senate was given a priority due to a large number of House races, “which makes it harder to prioritize the House.”

JDCA has endorsed candidates in 11 gubernatorial races, 20 Senate races and 84 House races, Soifer said, which have totaled 115 endorsements so far. “Our focus in terms of where the PAC has spent so far, is holding on to our Senate seats and trying to add to additional seats to expand the majority. [We] have to hold on to the seats in Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, Nevada and New Hampshire, and we are trying to flip at least one seat from the races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida,” said Soifer.

“In the House, we are focused on those toss-up races where we know the Jewish vote will make a difference,” she said.

“We are confident the Jewish vote will continue to make a difference in these elections,” Soifer continued. “What we know about Jewish voters is that the turnout is overwhelmingly Democrat, and they tend to live in swing states that will determine the majority in the Senate and the House.”

“As an example, in 2020, Joe Biden won by an Electoral College margin of just 113,000 votes,” She said. “When you look at Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, in all of those states, the margin by which he won was exceeded by the Jewish democratic vote. When elections are this close, every key constituency matters, and that's especially true with the Jewish vote.”

“We know the Senate races will be close. And they're also states where the Jewish vote will make a difference,” said Soifer.

The group will invest close to $1 million in an ad campaign, said Soifer. “The top two issues for Jewish voters in this election are the future of our democracy and abortion rights,” she added.

AIPAC-PAC

Another major player in the primary season was the newly established AIPAC-PAC. The group endorsed some 340 candidates from both Parties and was involved in House and Senate Races in all 50 states. Although it was criticized for its decision to establish two new PACs that would allow the pro-Israel lobby to directly fund political campaigns - a major shift after 70 years in which AIPAC avoided entering the campaign arena, which enabled it to balance relationships with both sides of the aisle - the pro-Israel group responded by saying that the primary season was a success, with a vast majority of endorsees who won their primary bids.

The group is now expected to support some 300 candidates ahead of the midterms. “Since it was created late last year, AIPAC-PAC has established itself as the largest pro-Israel political action committee and has made a critical difference supporting successful pro-Israel congressional candidates,” said Marshall Wittmann, AIPAC’s spokesperson.

“It has contributed to nearly 340 candidates, and its PAC portal has delivered millions of dollars given by AIPAC members in support of candidates,” said Wittmann. “Our affiliated Super PAC, United Democracy Project, has provided decisive support to pro-Israel candidates through independent expenditures in House primary races.”

“Our political activity is demonstrating that being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics – and it is strengthening the bipartisan pro-Israel coalition in Congress,” he added. “By supporting scores of pro-Israel progressive candidates running for Congress, it is being shown that is completely consistent to be progressive and pro-Israel. We are continuing to review races and will engage where we see a clear opportunity to support pro-Israel candidates and defeat detractors of the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Democratic Majority for Israel PAC

Another group that is actively working to engage with Jewish voters ahead of the midterms is the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC. The group is involved in House and Senate races. “We are focused on protecting and helping to elect pro-Israel Democratic champions,” said Rachel Rosen, the group’s spokesperson.

She noted that DMFI PAC has endorsed 84 pro-Israel Democrats in November’s general election, with additional endorsements expected in the coming weeks.

“We’re proud to have finished the primary season with 85% of our endorsees winning their races,” said Rosen. “What’s more, we successfully defended our champions and helped bring several new pro-Israel Democrats to Congress. We also stopped some of the harshest detractors of the U.S.-Israel relationship. This primary season has shown time and again: being pro-Israel is both wise policy and good politics,” Rosen said.