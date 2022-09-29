The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Queen Elizabeth's death certificate made public; cause of death revealed

Britain's Queen Elizabeth died of old age, according to her death certificate, which was published by the National Records of Scotland.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 17:17
QUEEN ELIZABETH, two days before her passing, welcomes Liz Truss to Balmoral Castle, inviting her to become prime minister and form a government. (photo credit: Jane Barlow/Reuters)
QUEEN ELIZABETH, two days before her passing, welcomes Liz Truss to Balmoral Castle, inviting her to become prime minister and form a government.
(photo credit: Jane Barlow/Reuters)

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on Sept. 8.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on Sept. 8.

The certificate records her time of death as 3.10 p.m. (1410 GMT)

Buckingham Palace's statement on the Queen's death

Buckingham Palace had released a statement just after 12.30 p.m. that day to say doctors were concerned about the queen's health and that she would remain under medical supervision. Her death was officially announced at 6.30 pm.

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely lays flowers outside Buckingham Palace with her daughters after Queen Elizabeth II's passing. (credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN LONDON) Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely lays flowers outside Buckingham Palace with her daughters after Queen Elizabeth II's passing. (credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN LONDON)

She had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

The queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The certificate shows her death was registered by her daughter, Princess Anne, on Sept. 16.



