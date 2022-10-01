Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there had been mistakes made in the process of the mobilization of Russian citizens and that these issues need to be corrected, Russian media reported on Thursday.

Wrong people drafted

Putin said there were cases in which people entitled to deferral were drafted, such as fathers with many children, those suffering from chronic diseases, and those too old to serve. The partial mobilization decree last Wednesday sought primarily those who have military experience.

"There are cases when doctors, highly qualified specialists in other professions with many years of experience in serving where they are really needed, are in demand, for example, in hospitals, and are enlisted as motorized riflemen," Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, according to Interfax. "Why?"

On Thursday, the UK Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update that Russia was experiencing "brain drain" as the economically better off and well-educated population attempted to leave Russia.

Failure to train new Russian soldiers

Putin also indicated that the mobilization process had seen failures to train those were drafted.

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

"Such coordination, training of people is a requirement that must be strictly observed," he stressed, according to Interfax.

Some sources indicate that some new soldiers had only received as little as one day of training, a senior Pentagon Defense official said on Thursday.

The UK Defense Ministry said on Friday that "Medical training and first-aid awareness is likely poor," among the draftees.