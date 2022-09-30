Russia to call up additional 120,000 new conscripts by end of 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree calling up 120,000 additional conscripts for military service by December 2022, according to an official document published on Friday.

In accordance with the decree, from November 1 to December 31, 2022, Russians aged 18 to 27 who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription would be called up.

The decree also states that from October 1, conscripts whose term of service has ended should be dismissed.

Sending 120,000 conscripts to the different military branches, most of which will enlist in the ground forces and the navy, is planned as part of the autumn draft, which is 7,500 people less than last fall, according to Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the main organizational and mobilization department of the Russian General Staff.

"Even during a special military operation, the number of new recruits fully satisfies the needs of the state's power structures," Tsimlyansky said.

"Most of the recruits from the military commissariats will be sent to training formations and military units, where they will master modern military equipment and receive a military registration specialty within five months," Tsimlyansky said. After training, conscripts will be dispatched for further service in the various troops.

"Officers of the military commissariats can, over the phone, specify the data of citizens necessary to fill out military registration documents, but software is not used for these purposes, and even more so a voice recorded on tape," he said.

In August, the strength of the Russian Armed Forces rose to 2,039,758, according to Interfax.

Putin announced partial military mobilization of 300,000 reservists

Putin announced a partial military mobilization of 300,000 reservists in Russia during a pre-recorded speech last week.

Only reservists will be called up, with a focus on those with experience, Putin said. The president added that militants in Luhansk and Donbas will be considered soldiers of the Russian Federation going forward.

The 300,000 reservists called up by Putin mark Russia's first mobilization since World War II.

The military reservists drafted as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization are poorly prepared and lack proper military gear for combat in Ukraine, according to Western and Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

CIA Director Williams Burns told CBS Evening News on Tuesday that even if Putin succeeded in mobilizing 300,000 soldiers, "many of whom are not going to be well trained, many of whom are not going to have the kind of equipment that they need or the logistical support that they need as well."

The UK Defense Ministry said on Monday in an intelligence update that "Unlike most Western armies, the Russian military provides low-level, initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than in dedicated training establishments."

"Unlike most Western armies, the Russian military provides low-level, initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than in dedicated training establishments." UK Defense Ministry

Michael Starr contributed to this report.