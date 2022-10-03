More Iranian suicide drones used by Russia downed in Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force shot down five out of seven Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that Russia has been using to attack the Mykolaiv region recently.

The spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Stupun released a statement, according to multiple Ukrainian news sites.

"The opponent continues to focus efforts on attempts to occupy the Donetsk region, the hold of the occupied territories and the disruption of the Defense Forces' active actions in individual directions," he said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the opponent launched 4 missiles and 16 air strikes," Stupun continues. "The enemy uses Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to strike infrastructure. More than 30 settlements were affected by the enemy strikes."

Russia and their use of Iranian-made drones

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that on September 13, an Iranian-made drone was shot down near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Oblast of eastern Ukraine.

The department then published photos of the destroyed drone of what looked similar to the Shahed-136.

Before the drone was shot down by Ukrainian forces, the US had warned that Iran was providing Russia with drones.

The Jerusalem Post contributed to this article.