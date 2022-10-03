Despite the war that has been raging in Ukraine since February of this year, the eastern European country has nevertheless managed to export more than 4 million metric tons of food in August alone, providing crucial resources to developing nations worldwide.

According to The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Ukraine has been busy on several angles of the home front. While defending their country from Putin and Russian forces, Ukraine's bustling grain industry took a slight hit. However, the industry was not down and out - not for too long, at least.

“There is no single solution to the global food crisis, but the unblocking of Ukraine’s seaborne exports will address some global supply disruptions,” World Food Programme

Shipments of grain-based aid to developing nations came as part of a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, amidst continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The deal between the two nations allowed for the shipment of Ukrainian agricultural exports to resume, via the Black Sea.

Following the February 24th Russian invasion of Ukraine, the nation largely depended on exporting seed oils, corn, and wheat. Additionally, they export $4.27 billion in iron ore, and roughly $3.03 billion in semi-finished iron. According to Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), which provides data on international trade, many countries largely depend on wheat and grain.

OEC also stated that both neighboring and distant countries, rely on Ukrainian grain production, with Ukraine exporting to China, Russia, Turkey, and, Poland, and Egypt.

Where has Ukraine's wheat been sent to so far?

With the help of USAID and the UN Food Program, Ukrainian wheat shipments have made their way to Horn of Africa and Yemen, two areas that are not only highly impacted by drought, but which are in need of sufficient food sources.

Although the war between Ukraine and Russia remains an obstacle for all, grain exports provide a sense of hope for Ukraine. This same hope extends to the other world regions dependent on grain exports from this eastern European nation.

According to Share America, wheat exports from the Black Sea Grain Initiative have gone to countries in the Global South, broadly referring to developing regions in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Some other nations that are expected to receive Ukrainian food products amidst turmoil include Bangladesh, India, Libya and Tunisia.

It just goes to show, even amidst turmoil, struggling nations can still show up for each other to make the world a better place.