The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine retakes more territory, Zelensky says Russia 'has already lost'

Ukraine retakes more settlements in Kherson and Luhansk. * Russia strengthening defense of Kreminna city by drawing in more troops and heavily mining the area.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 02:58

Updated: OCTOBER 6, 2022 03:12
PREVIEW XML A member of the Ukrainian National Guard fires a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region (photo credit: REUTERS)
PREVIEW XML A member of the Ukrainian National Guard fires a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region
(photo credit: REUTERS)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in the Kherson region on Wednesday, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, Zelensky said in a late-night video address on Wednesday that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the northeast of Kherson city had been liberated.

During his public address, Zelensky said that he and his senior military officials met on Wednesday to discuss recovering all lands occupied by Russia.

Switching to Russian, Zelensky addressed pro-Moscow forces, telling them they had already lost.

"Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. And more and more citizens of Russia are realizing that they must die simply because one person does not want to end the war," he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. And more and more citizens of Russia are realizing that they must die simply because one person does not want to end the war."

President Volodymyr Zelensky

"Even if you still find some other weapon somewhere in the world like these Iranian Shahids (meaning Shahid-136 drones Russian forces have been using lately) that you use to bomb our cities... it won't help you anyway. You have already lost." 

Ukrainian forces push into Luhansk

Ukrainian forces have also pushed further into the Luhansk Oblast, according to Governor Serhiy Haidai who said six settlements have already been liberated in the area, without disclosing further details.

Ukrainian forces had liberated Hrekivka and Makiivka villages, both located on the western border of Luhansk Oblast, according to several unconfirmed reports.

“The de-occupation of Luhansk Oblast has begun,” Haidai said on Telegram. 

Anticipating Ukraine’s further push into its easternmost region, Russia is strengthening its defense of Kreminna city by drawing in more troops and heavily mining the area, he added. 

Russia’s proxy in Luhansk, Rodion Miroshnyk, admitted that the areas leading to Kreminna and Svatove (close to Kharkiv Oblast) are “in danger,” with the path leading to Kremmina “under serious threat.”

UK intelligence reported that after a lightning counteroffensive in Kharkiv, Ukraine has “consolidated a substantial area of the territory east of the Oskil River in the region, and it is highly likely that Ukraine can now strike the key Svatove-Kreminna road in Luhansk."

"Ukraine can strike the strategic road with most of its artillery systems, further straining Russia’s ability to resupply its units in the east,” according to the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky said that "fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front, amid Ukraine's counteroffensive. More and more (Russians) are trying to escape, the invading army is suffering more and more losses."

Russia claims it will recapture annexed regions

Moscow's map of Ukraine appears to show shrinking areas it controls. A map of "new regions" published by the state news agency RIA included the full territory of the Ukrainian provinces, but some parts were shaded and labeled as being under Ukrainian military control.

"They will be with Russia forever," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the new regions, adding that settlements recaptured by Ukraine in recent days "will be returned."

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Military Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
3

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Yom Kippur fast times 2022
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by