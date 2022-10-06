The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine forces continue 'major and rapid advances' in Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces have been advancing in the east and south of the country under a counteroffensive that has made "major and rapid advances."

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 17:23

Updated: OCTOBER 6, 2022 17:24
A member of the Ukrainian National Guard prepares a D-30 howitzer for a fire towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 5, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY)
A member of the Ukrainian National Guard prepares a D-30 howitzer for a fire towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 5, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY)

Ukraine's armed forces have advanced up to about 55 km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.

Brig.-Gen. Oleksiy Gromov told a briefing that Ukraine had taken back 93 settlements and liberated over 2,400 square km in the region since September 21.

Reuters could not independently verify Gromov's remarks.

Ukrainian forces have been advancing in the east and south of the country under a counteroffensive that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday had made major and rapid advances.

Russians fighting to slow Ukrainian advances

Gromov said Russian troops were fighting to slow a Ukrainian advance out of Kupiansk, a recently liberated railway hub town, the loss of which he said had significantly complicated Russia's logistics in the area.

"In the direction of Kupiansk-Svatove, the enemy is attempting to... slow the progress of our forces," Gromov said.



