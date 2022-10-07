The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Explosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people

The explosion happened at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough, 25 kilometers from the town of Letterkenny.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 20:37
POLICE TAPE (Illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS)
POLICE TAPE (Illustrative)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A number of people were being treated in a hospital in the Irish county of Donegal on Friday following an explosion at a service station, medical officials said.

The explosion happened at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough, which is around 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Letterkenny.

Photographs from the scene showed a large hole and collapsed roof in a residential unit above the service station’s store, with debris scattered across the forecourt where a number of cars were parked.

Emergency standby at the hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital said it had moved to major emergency standby and was dealing with a number of injured people following the incident.

Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico (credit: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/REUTERS)Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico (credit: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/REUTERS)

The Irish Coast Guard said its nearby helicopter was assisting emergency services at the scene, and the National Ambulance Service said a number of ambulances were attending the incident.



