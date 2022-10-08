The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How many Russian tanks have Ukraine captured and repurposed?

The Ukrainian army has been capturing heavy weaponry since the start of the war, making it over half of its tank fleet according to a UK intelligence announcement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 04:51
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

The Ukrainian armed forces have likely captured at least 440 Russian Main Battle Tanks and around 650 other armored vehicles according to UK intelligence.

Moreover, the UK intelligence report claims that at this point, over half of Ukraine’s currently fielded tank fleet potentially consists of captured vehicles.

The reasoning for this phenomenon is that the Russian crews are failing to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering. This also points to the poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline, the report said.

UK intelligence has predicted that the Russian army will continue to lose heavy weaponry in Ukraine. 

Some Twitter accounts have been documenting the trend since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The state of the war

The Ukrainian army has been on the move in recent weeks, liberating large swathes of land, especially in the Kharkiv Oblast region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the liberation of "settlements in several regions."

Recently, Ukraine has opened a hotline for Russian soldiers who wish to surrender. The Ukrainian government claims that thousands of phone calls have been made by Russian forces declaring the surrender to the ministry since the hotline debuted a few weeks ago.



Tags United Kingdom Russia ukraine intelligence Ukraine-Russia War
