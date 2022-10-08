The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Putin receives tractor, mountain of melons for 70th birthday

From tractors to melons to special prayers, what would you give Russian President Vladimir Putin for his birthday?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 09:36
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Vladimir Saldo, Yevgeny Balitsky, who are the Russian-installed leaders in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, attend a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Vladimir Saldo, Yevgeny Balitsky, who are the Russian-installed leaders in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, attend a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin got several unusual gifts for his 70th birthday on Friday, including a brand new tractor and a mountain of melons.

As the leaders of  from Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus presented Putin with a gift certificate for a tractor. Tractors have been the pride of Belarusian industry since Soviet times.

Lukashenko, dubbed "Europe's last dictator" who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades while cultivating a man of the people image, told reporters he used a model in his garden similar to the one he gifted Putin.

It wasn't clear how the Russian leader responded to the gift, which Lukashenko's office revealed. 

The tractor, however, was not the most bizarre present the Russian President has received, as mountains of melons and watermelons were gifted to him by Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon.

Russian officials hailed Putin as the savior of modern Russia while the patriarch of Moscow and All Russia implored the country to say two days of special prayers so that God grants Putin "health and longevity".

"We pray to you, our Lord God, for the head of the Russian State, Vladimir Vladimirovich, and ask you to give him your rich mercy and generosity, grant him health and longevity, and deliver him from all the resistances of visible and invisible enemies, confirm him in wisdom and spiritual strength, for all, Lord hear and have mercy," Kirill said.

Putin's birthday and Ukraine

Some social media users noted the irony of Mr Lukashenko's gift to Mr Putin: the humble tractor became an early symbol of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion after farmers were seen towing away abandoned military vehicles.

In Ukraine, his birthday was broadly met with condemnations. The Nobel Peace Prize committee, in a pointed message to Putin, gave its award to human rights activists from Belarus, Ukraine and Russia.

Countless memes denounced the Russian president. Some Ukrainian activists urged supporters to make a donation to provide weapons to the Ukrainian military. And politicians and local leaders lashed out at the Russian leader on social media.

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, in a video directed at Russian officers and commanders on Putin’s birthday, said that there would be no negotiations with the Russian leaders and urged the military leaders to stop their offensive.

A gift in Crimea?

Another gift Ukraine has given Putin is the apparent attack of Kerch bridge in Crimea, which connects the peninsula with the Russian mainland. Although Ukrainian involvement has not been confirmed, the bridge was set ablaze nonetheless.

Images from the bridge showed a fiercely burning fire engulfing at least two railway carriages from a train on the bridge, accompanied by a vast column of black smoke.

The explosion, which witnesses said could be heard kilometers away, took place around 6am on Saturday while a train was crossing the bridge, although it was not immediately clear what caused it.



