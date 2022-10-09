The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine says it recaptured 1,200 sq km of Kherson region in ongoing counteroffensive

Ukrainian officials have long talked up the priority of recapturing Kherson, a flat, agricultural region that Moscow captured in its near-entirety in the early days of its invasion.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 18:09
Local residents gather to receive financial aid during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson (photo credit: REUTERS)
Local residents gather to receive financial aid during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Ukraine has recaptured over 1,170 square kilometers (450 square miles) of land in its southern Kherson region since launching the start of its counter-assault against Russia in late August, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

Ukraine achieved lightning success with its offensive in the northeast, but its drive in the south to wipe out a Russian foothold on the west bank of the vast Dnipro river has been a longer, more labored affair.

Southern military command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said that Ukraine was making progress on the Kherson front, but that lots needed to be done to secure newly recaptured territories.

"Work is continuing on consolidation of territory, clearing it and conducting stabilizing operations, as the settlements we enter contain many surprises left by the (Russian) occupiers," she said on Ukrainian national television.

"Work is continuing on consolidation of territory, clearing it and conducting stabilizing operations, as the settlements we enter contain many surprises left by the (Russian) occupiers."

Natalia Humeniuk

"As of today, from the beginning of the counter-offensive, over 1,170 square kilometers have been liberated in the Kherson direction," Humeniuk said.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers take part in special tactical training exercises held by police, the National Guard and security services at the Kalanchak training ground in the Kherson region, Ukraine (credit: REUTERS)

Fight over Kherson

Ukrainian officials have long talked up the priority of recapturing Kherson, a flat, agricultural region that Moscow captured in its near-entirety in the early days of its invasion.

Any major territorial losses in Kherson would threaten Russia's supply lines to the strategically significant Crimean peninsula further south, the return of which Kyiv has coveted since its occupation by Russia in 2014.



