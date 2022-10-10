The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Sweden says it won't share Nord Stream findings with Russia

A Swedish investigation of the gas pipelines has found evidence of detonations and prosecutors suspect sabotage.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 19:10
Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which are not used, are seen in the harbour of Mukran, Germany, on September 30, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER/FILE PHOTO)
Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which are not used, are seen in the harbour of Mukran, Germany, on September 30, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER/FILE PHOTO)

Sweden won't share findings of the investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines with Russian authorities or Gazprom, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has found evidence of detonations and prosecutors suspect sabotage.

Last week Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent a letter to the Swedish government demanding that Russian authorities and Gazprom would be allowed to be involved in the investigation, which Sweden denied.

On Monday Andersson said Sweden won't even share the findings of the explosions that took place in the Swedish economic zone, with Russian authorities.

“In Sweden, our preliminary investigations are confidential, and that, of course, also applies in this case.”

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

"In Sweden, our preliminary investigations are confidential, and that, of course, also applies in this case," she told reporters.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist hold a news conference about the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream, in Stockholm, Sweden September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist hold a news conference about the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream, in Stockholm, Sweden September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS)

However, Andersson said Sweden had no power to stop Russian vessels from visiting the sites of the explosions now that the crime scene investigation was concluded.

"The Swedish economic zone is not a territory that Sweden disposes of. We have lifted the cordons now and then it is also possible for other ships to stay in the area, that is how the rules work," she said

Nord Stream leaks

Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks after the pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis, were damaged last month.

Europe, which previously relied on Russia for about 40% of its gas, is facing an energy crisis in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has drastically cut supplies of fuel.



Tags Russia sweden gas Nord Stream gas pipeline Nord Stream
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by