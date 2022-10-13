The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia restocks on artillery that can shoot chemical, nuclear shells - state media

"The main advantage of this weapon is the ability to use concrete-piercing and chemical shells, as well as special munitions with a nuclear charge," said Russian state media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 11:46

Updated: OCTOBER 13, 2022 11:54
A Russian Nona-SVK self-propelled artillery gun is seen during the International Army Games 2021 outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
A Russian Nona-SVK self-propelled artillery gun is seen during the International Army Games 2021 outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

The Russian military received a batch of overhauled and modernized self-propelled artillery guns that Russian state media made a special note on Wednesday can be used to launch chemical and nuclear shells.

The Uraltransmash shipped new versions of the Soviet-era 2S7 Pion guns to the Russian military ahead of schedule as part of a 2022 order, RIA reported. 

RIA said that the 2S7M Malka "can fire high-explosive fragmentation projectiles, as well as active-rocket ammunition. The main advantage of this weapon is the ability to use concrete-piercing and chemical shells, as well as special munitions with a nuclear charge."

Dmitry Semizorov, General Director of Uraltransmash, also said that the "modernization has improved all the main characteristics, including maneuverability, mobility, command controllability," according to RIA.

The Russian military has been using the Malka self-propelled gun to bombard Ukraine since the beginning of the war. 

A man looks at Russian military equipment destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine displayed, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Prague, Czech Republic, July 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY) A man looks at Russian military equipment destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine displayed, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Prague, Czech Republic, July 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY)
Concerns over tactical nuclear weapons

Russian state media's note of the artillery for weapons of mass destruction comes as fears rise that Russia may use tactical nuclear weapons to stave off Ukrainian military momentum. 

Putin's Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov has called for Moscow to use low-yield nuclear weapons.

"More drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law at the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons," said Kadyrov. 



Tags Russia ukraine chemical weapons nuclear bomb weapons Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by