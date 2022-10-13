The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Jury reaches verdict in Parkland shooter case

Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday for Nikolas Cruz in a 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people, saying they will reveal the decision shortly.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 17:09

Updated: OCTOBER 13, 2022 17:16
Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14 (photo credit: WSVN.COM VIA REUTERS)
Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14
(photo credit: WSVN.COM VIA REUTERS)

Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday for Nikolas Cruz in a 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. They were expected to reveal their decision to the judge shortly.

In a tweet, the Miami CBS affiliate said a verdict had been reached and court would be back in session at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time for the verdict to be read.

Nikolas Cruz, 24, had pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He used a semi-automatic assault rifle to kill 14 students and three staff in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

The prosecution during the three-month sentencing trial had argued Cruz's crime was both premeditated as well as heinous and cruel, which are among the criteria that Florida law establishes for deciding on a death sentence.

Cruz's defense team had acknowledged the severity of his crimes, but asked jurors to consider mitigating factors including life-long mental health disorders resulting from his biological mother's substance abuse during pregnancy.

Nikolas Cruz appears in a police booking photo after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following a Parkland school shooting, at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. February 15, 2018. Broward County Sheriff/Handout via REUTERS (credit: BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Nikolas Cruz appears in a police booking photo after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following a Parkland school shooting, at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. February 15, 2018. Broward County Sheriff/Handout via REUTERS (credit: BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Under Florida law, a death sentence could only have been handed down if jurors had unanimously recommended he be executed. The only other option was life in prison.

Cruz, who was a 19-year-old expelled former student of the high school, had apologized for his crimes and asked to be given a life sentence without the possibility of parole in order to dedicate his life to helping others.

The sentencing proceedings included testimony from survivors of the shooting as well as cell phone videos in which terrified students cried for help or spoke in hushed whispers as they hid.

The aftermath of the shooting

The Parkland shooting had led to renewed calls for tighter gun control in the United States.

US gun violence gained renewed attention following mass shootings this year at a school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, and another at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people.

President Joe Biden in June signed the first major federal gun reform legislation in three decades, which he called a rare bipartisan achievement.



Tags shooting Florida shooting Florida gun control usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by