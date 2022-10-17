The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EU verifying Iranian involvement in Ukraine war, top diplomat says

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 11:14
EUROPEAN UNION flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
The European Union is seeking concrete evidence of any Iranian involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.

"We will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran in the Ukraine war)," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, adding Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba would take part in the gathering.

"We will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran in the Ukraine war)."

Josep Borrell

The EU could decide to move towards imposing new sanctions against Iran over the matter, according to two diplomats involved in preparing talks among the ministers, though no detailed decisions were expected on Monday.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the EU should react strongly to new air attacks on Kyiv where drones struck buildings near a central railway station during rush hours on Monday morning.

Smoke rises over power lines after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK) Smoke rises over power lines after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

"An atrocity"

"What we can see now: Iranian drones are used apparently to attack in the middle of Kyiv, this is an atrocity," Kofod said, saying the EU had to take "concrete steps" in response to that, as well as Tehran cracking down on protesters at home.



