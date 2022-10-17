Russia’s use of Iranian-style drones against Ukraine has increased in the last weeks, with major barrages across Ukraine targeting cities and civilian areas.

This increased use of drones began several weeks ago at the end of September. A barrage of drones on Odesa on September 26, for instance, is one example of Moscow’s new tactic.

Russia sought out Iranian drones earlier this year and eventually acquired the Mohajer 6, a larger surveillance-style drone that can also carry missiles; and the Shahed 136, a v-shaped loitering munition that behaves more like a cruise missile than a drone. Now reports indicate that Russia is also using something called the Shahed 131, which is similar to the 136.

Russia calls these the Geran-1 and Geran-2 drones. Tail numbers on the drone show that the Geran-1 is in the 400 series of tail numbers, while the Geran-2 is in the 200 series. This alone doesn’t tell us much, but Tal Inbar, a researcher and expert on missiles, space and drones, posted a list of the downed tail numbers found on drones used by Russia.

Iran pretends it has not supplied Russia with drones. This could mean that Iran didn’t physically ship them all and that Russia borrowed Iranian designs to build them locally. But the supply of Iranian-style drones to Russia is well documented by reports from the US and Europe. EU countries are even discussing sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attend a meeting in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS)

The Russian use of Iranian drones has left many questions unanswered over the last several months. A few of the questions are listed below.

Is Russia revealing a new era of drone war tactics?

Russia’s decision to rely on relatively simple, slow-moving, drones is an example of how countries can use drones in war. These drones are usually called “loitering munitions” or kamikaze drones.

These kinds of munitions in some cases can “loiter” over a target. The concept of using drones like this goes back decades and Israeli companies pioneered some of the world’s leading loitering munitions. Later countries like Iran sought to copy Israel’s success, but their drones were slower and not packed with the same technology.

Russia has re-packaged these kinds of drones for use in its war. Rather than the traditional loitering munition role in war - waiting for a target of opportunity to emerge and then slamming into the target - Russia uses them indiscriminately to strike at civilians. This is more like carpet bombing or the kind of bombing used in World War II.

Even though the allies called that “strategic” bombing, in fact, it often resulted in harming civilians.

Russia’s use of drones in this manner could also be compared to the “war of the cities” in the Iran-Iraq war when Iran and Iraq struck at each other’s major cities using missiles. Iraq later used Scud missiles against the US-backed coalition and Israel in 1991.

Now missiles have become drones, in a sense, because drones can be used to attack cities.

By using drones a country doesn’t risk pilots. Drones are known for “dull, dirty and dangerous” work because they don’t have pilots. Loitering munitions are a bit different because in the past they were used to suppress enemy air defense, a mission known by the acronym SEAD, but using them to strike at Kyiv or Odesa is a new kind of mission.

Basically, Russia has taken a sub-standard Iranian product, ostensibly designed for precision strikes, and is using it to terrorize Ukrainians. Iran has used its drones to strike at Saudi Arabia in the past and has sent its blueprints to the Houthis in Yemen and Hamas in Gaza to build various types of drones. Russia is therefore borrowing and building upon the Houthi and Iranian experience with these kinds of drones.

Is Russia’s use of these slow-moving, propeller-driven drones; that smash into people and buildings, a new tactic, or just more of the kind of bombardment done in past wars? It’s true that Russia is conducting a drone war on Ukraine, but this tactic of terrorizing civilians has been done in the past - Russia is merely using recent technology.

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

How many drones does Russia have?

Ukraine has said that Russia acquired 2,4000 drones from Iran. The tail numbers so far show that dozens have been used and many have been shot down. Ukraine has scored impressive results, downing up to 86% of the drones Russia used in some barrages.

Recent reports say 37 drones were shot down. The first Iranian-style drone was shot down on September 13, according to reports. Some 100 Iranian drones had been downed by October 17. On the night of October 16, a total of 26 Shahed 136s were shot down. A week ago, another report said that 60% of the 86 drones Russia used in one barrage were downed. Obviously, this is a large attrition rate.

If Russia is losing so many drones how many does it have left?

A Jerusalem Post report over the weekend said it had 300 left in its arsenal. Russia had already lost large numbers of drones even before it began using the Iranian drones. It had lost hundreds of drones, Ukraine claimed it lost some 1,200. By July it had lost 600.

Looking back at the math here, even if most of these are small drones, Russia lost a lot of drones before it turned to use the Iranian drones. Since the Iranian-style drones are supposed to be destroyed in their missions, Russia isn’t exactly “losing” them, because even if the drones are shot down, they were on a one-way mission. They are launched from multiple launchers or off a truck, from a kind of rack or canister. They can’t return to base.

It doesn’t appear these Iranian drones are very sophisticated. Videos show them slowly flying over cities and people trying to shoot them down with small arms. Nevertheless, they are terrifying and can terrorize people. As Russia loses hundreds more it will not only need to acquire more but will need to build them locally.

It may turn to other types of drones, such as the Shahed 131, which is already apparently in use, and the Arash-2 drone, another loitering munition.