Ukraine asked Israel in official letter for air defense systems

The Ukrainian government sent Israel an official letter, requesting air defense systems. This would allow them to counter any Iranian ballistic missiles and attack drones that are being used by Russia in Ukraine.

A copy of the official letter was released by the news media site Axios.

Scoop: The Ukrainian government sent Israel on Tuesday an official request for air defense systems that will allow it to counter any Iranian ballistic missiles and Iranian attack drones used by Russia in Ukraine. My story on @axioshttps://t.co/ShJbRCf573 pic.twitter.com/UTSsvxLLwH — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 19, 2022

"Over the last few weeks, Russia has switched to new methods of its armed aggression against Ukraine, including launching air attacks on large Ukrainian cities and other civil settlements," the letter stated. "Such attacks have already led to numerous victims among the Ukrainian civilians and also a significant destruction of civil infrastructure facilities."

The letter also stressed that "in order to ensure the protection of the peaceful population," Ukraine is asking Israel for air defense systems.

The Iron Dome missile defense system in action. (credit: Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office)

"Ukraine is highly interested in obtaining from Israel defense systems," as well as asking Israel for support in training for Ukrainian operators of the systems.

Benny Gantz said no to sending Ukraine weapons systems

This comes hours after Defense Minster Benny Gantz said that Israel will help Ukraine develop an early-warning system but not provide any weapons systems.

"We will continue to support and Stand with the West. We will not provide weapons systems," he said. "We have asked the Ukrainians to share information regarding their needs and have offered to assist in developing a life-saving, early-warning system."