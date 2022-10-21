The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Lettuce or Liz Truss's premiership: which has the longer shelf life?

United Kingdom Prime Minister Lizz Truss's term ended before the lettuce on the Daily Star's YouTube Live was able to rot.

By BOAZ EDIDIN
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 18:12
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

A head of lettuce outlived Liz Truss's term as prime minister as she announced her resignation on Thursday after a mere 45-day term.

The lettuce was put in the spotlight by the Daily Star which began live-streaming a blonde-wigged, googly-eyed head of iceberg lettuce facing off against a picture of Truss when she began her role as prime minister. 

"We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit," Truss said in her resignation speech outside Downing Street on Thursday. "I recognize, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Truss might not have delivered, but the lettuce did, amassing over 20,000 YouTube live viewers at the time of Truss's resignation. The lettuce "has become a caricature of Prime Minister Truss's tenuous grip on power in Britain," in the words of the New York Times's Daniel Victor. 

The moment Truss officially resigned, the picture of Truss was removed, a glimmering tiara was placed on the wilting head of lettuce, and the caption changed from "Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?" to "The Lettuce Outlasted Liz Truss." Disco lights were then turned on and the celebration began.

BRITISH PRIME Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London last week. (credit: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/VIA REUTERS) BRITISH PRIME Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London last week. (credit: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/VIA REUTERS)

How did people react to the lettuce's victory?

The Daily Star announced the lettuce's triumph on Twitter, which was followed by a stampede of social media buzz.

Former Russian Prime Minister and President Dmitry Medvedev joined in on the banter, Tweeting "Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce." Elon Musk even approved the Daily Star's "troll."

Not only did the lettuce outlast Truss, but it is also vying to replace her, as a tweet showed the lettuce projected onto the wall of the British Parliament on Thursday night.

Other reactions across social media ridiculed the situation, making jokes and puns about Truss, the lettuce and the political situation.

Liz Truss - Gone.

Lettuce - Romaine.

— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022



Tags twitter United Kingdom UK Elections Liz Truss
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by