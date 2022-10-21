Lettuce or Liz Truss's premiership: which has the longer shelf life?

A head of lettuce outlived Liz Truss's term as prime minister as she announced her resignation on Thursday after a mere 45-day term.

The lettuce was put in the spotlight by the Daily Star which began live-streaming a blonde-wigged, googly-eyed head of iceberg lettuce facing off against a picture of Truss when she began her role as prime minister.

"We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit," Truss said in her resignation speech outside Downing Street on Thursday. "I recognize, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Truss might not have delivered, but the lettuce did, amassing over 20,000 YouTube live viewers at the time of Truss's resignation. The lettuce "has become a caricature of Prime Minister Truss's tenuous grip on power in Britain," in the words of the New York Times's Daniel Victor.

The moment Truss officially resigned, the picture of Truss was removed, a glimmering tiara was placed on the wilting head of lettuce, and the caption changed from "Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?" to "The Lettuce Outlasted Liz Truss." Disco lights were then turned on and the celebration began.

How did people react to the lettuce's victory?

The Daily Star announced the lettuce's triumph on Twitter, which was followed by a stampede of social media buzz.

Former Russian Prime Minister and President Dmitry Medvedev joined in on the banter, Tweeting "Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce." Elon Musk even approved the Daily Star's "troll."

Not only did the lettuce outlast Truss, but it is also vying to replace her, as a tweet showed the lettuce projected onto the wall of the British Parliament on Thursday night.

Other reactions across social media ridiculed the situation, making jokes and puns about Truss, the lettuce and the political situation.

Liz Truss - Gone.

Lettuce - Romaine.

