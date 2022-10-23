The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia tells people in occupied Kherson to 'save your lives' and leave

Russia's proxies in the southern region are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people who live on the western bank of the Dnipro river.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 18:36

Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2022 18:54
Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson walk from a ferry to board a bus heading to Crimea, in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine October 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson walk from a ferry to board a bus heading to Crimea, in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine October 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russia told people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee for their lives on Sunday as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Russia's proxies in the southern region are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people who live on the western bank of the Dnipro river.

"The situation today is difficult. It's vital to save your lives," Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said in a video message. "It won't be for long. You will definitely return."

The Kherson region sits to the north of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. It is a key gateway for Russian military supplies.

"The situation today is difficult. It's vital to save your lives."

Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov

Moscow-backed authorities reported a shortage of vessels to ferry people across the river at one point on Sunday, due to a "sharp increase in the number of people wishing to leave the city."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Vladimir Saldo, Yevgeny Balitsky, who are the Russian-installed leaders in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, attend a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories (credit: REUTERS)Russian President Vladimir Putin and Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Vladimir Saldo, Yevgeny Balitsky, who are the Russian-installed leaders in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, attend a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories (credit: REUTERS)

25,000 evacuated since Tuesday

Around 25,000 people have been evacuated since Tuesday, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian-installed deputy head of the region, Kirill Stremousov, as saying.

"We again recommend you to leave the city and the western bank of the Dnipro," Stremousov said in a video message published on Telegram.

He said an improvised explosive device had killed one person and wounded another in a blast in the city on Sunday. Reuters was unable to independently verify the incident.

Despite the warnings, officials insisted any relocation would be temporary from territory Russia has officially proclaimed its own following what it called referendums and which were decried as sham, coercive votes by Kyiv and the West.

"We are not going to give up Kherson," Stremousov said.

More Kherson residents packed themselves and their belongings on Sunday onto ferries and repurposed school buses leaving the city.

"Of course, we are afraid for our lives," Vera, 44, told Reuters, who did not give her last name. "But I think everything will be OK. Kherson will hold out."



Tags crimea Annexation Telegram Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

'I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me' - Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by