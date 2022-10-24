The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Koreas exchange warning shots near sea border amid tension

The North's military said it fired 10 rocket artillery rounds after a South Korean navy ship violated the sea border and fired warning shots "on the pretext of tracking down an unidentified ship."

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 09:44

Updated: OCTOBER 24, 2022 09:46
US and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces conduct Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 (photo credit: Chief Petty Officer Eric Chan/US Navy)
US and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces conduct Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022
(photo credit: Chief Petty Officer Eric Chan/US Navy)

North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their maritime borders amid heightened military tension.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary, at around 3:40 a.m. (1840 GMT Sunday).

The North's military said it fired 10 rocket artillery rounds after a South Korean navy ship violated the sea border and fired warning shots "on the pretext of tracking down an unidentified ship," according to state media.

"We ordered initial countermeasures to expel the enemy warship strongly," a spokesperson for the General Staff of the North Korean People's Army said, according to the official KCNA news agency.

The JCS called the North's move a violation of a 2018 bilateral military pact banning "hostile acts" in the border areas, and urged it to cease "consistent provocations and accusations."

Tensions between North and South Korea on the rise

Since the 1990s, Pyongyang has been disputing the NLL, drawn up at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, claiming it should lie far to the south.

An official at South Korea's military said it had conducted a "normal operation" regarding the border intrusion and rejects the North's claim over the NLL.

The latest exchange of fire came amid simmering tensions, with the North carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace this year.

In recent weeks, North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles and hundreds of artillery rounds off its east and west coasts on several occasions in protest over the South's military activities.

Annual Hoguk defense drills

South Korea's troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defense drills last week, designed to run until Oct. 28 and boost their own and combined ability with the United States to counter the North's nuclear and missile threats.

As part of the program, South Korean naval forces said on Monday that they would stage four-day exercises off the west coast, bringing together about 20 warships, including their Aegis-equipped destroyer and US assets such as Apache attack helicopters and A-10 strike aircraft.

Pyongyang has angrily reacted to the drills, calling them provocations and threatening countermeasures. Seoul and Washington say their exercises are defensive and aimed at deterring the North.



Tags United States north korea South Korea 1950-53 Korean conflict ballistic missile Navy missiles
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

'I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me' - Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by