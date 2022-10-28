The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Police in Germany are investigating the dead body found in the underbelly of a plane.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 09:33

Updated: OCTOBER 28, 2022 09:43
Air planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the airport in Frankfurt (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
Air planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the airport in Frankfurt
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

A dead body was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa LHAG.DE aircraft that arrived at Frankfurt airport from Tehran on Thursday, German daily Bild reported.

The discovery was made by workers after the passengers of flight LH 601 had left the aircraft and the A340 had been moved to a hangar for maintenance. The same flight scheduled for Friday has been cancelled, according to Lufthansa's website.

Lufthansa and federal police declined to comment. Frankfurt police was not immediately available for comment.

The incident comes amid widespread unrest in Iran, ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the Islamic Republic's morality police for "improper attire" and died in police custody.



