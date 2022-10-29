Power supply in Ukraine will be heavily improved should the country officially recognize Russia's new regions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on this Telegram channel on Friday.

“The path to energy supply stability is different. It is necessary to recognize the legitimacy of Russia’s demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results reflected in our Constitution," he wrote. "And then the power will come back on…”

Medvedev, who was formerly the Russian President, also argued that Ukraine purchasing electricity from Slovakia will lead to more energy price hikes for Ukrainians.

Ukraine and the United Nations condemned Russia's attempts at the annexation of the Ukrainian areas, CNN reported, stating that the annexation is not legal nor valid.

Ukraine's Energy Minister's response

German Galushchenko, the Ukrainian Energy Minister, told CNN that the comments by Medvedev are the "usual Russian approach."

Galushchenko also called for international assistance regarding air protection systems.