Power supplies in Ukraine will improve if Kyiv recognizes Russia's new regions - Medvedev

Former Russian President Medvedev, also argued that Ukraine purchasing electricity from Slovakia will lead to more energy price hikes for Ukrainians.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 02:45
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/YULIA ZYRYANOVA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Power supply in Ukraine will be heavily improved should the country officially recognize Russia's new regions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on this Telegram channel on Friday.

“The path to energy supply stability is different. It is necessary to recognize the legitimacy of Russia’s demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results reflected in our Constitution," he wrote. "And then the power will come back on…”

Medvedev, who was formerly the Russian President, also argued that Ukraine purchasing electricity from Slovakia will lead to more energy price hikes for Ukrainians.

Ukraine and the United Nations condemned Russia's attempts at the annexation of the Ukrainian areas, CNN reported, stating that the annexation is not legal nor valid.

Ukraine's Energy Minister's response

German Galushchenko, the Ukrainian Energy Minister, told CNN that the comments by Medvedev are the "usual Russian approach."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Galushchenko also called for international assistance regarding air protection systems.



