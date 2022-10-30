Russia’s winter war will be an economic war on Ukraine - analysis

Russia suspended a grain deal over the weekend that enabled Ukraine to export grain, claiming it suffered a drone attack in Sevastopol and that because of this attack, it was ending its involvement in the grain deal.

According to reports, the deal had already enabled some 9 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported. “The Russian side suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to Reuters, the “European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of a UN-brokered grain deal, a move that undermined efforts to ease a global food crisis, and that Ukraine said Moscow had planned well in advance.”

It’s clear that Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine have ground to a halt and that Moscow has shifted to a widespread economic and infrastructure war designed to make Ukrainians suffer during the winter months. This is designed purely as a war of attrition to weaken and terrorize Ukraine.

The use of Iranian-style drones, for instance, is a way for Russia to use an inexpensive weapon to target Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians. It appears Moscow has given up any pretense of actually winning a war with Ukraine and instead prefers a stalemate that will force Ukraine to fight the rest of the war on its own territory. This was the same model that Russia perfected in other conflicts, particularly in Georgia.

Grain is placed on Ukrainian and Russian flags in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Western support for Ukraine can only do so much for Kyiv

While the West can continue to supply weapons and munitions to Ukraine, it is not clear if they can make up for the economic and infrastructure losses. Moscow’s goal now seems to be to push the West into some kind of a deal in which the West and Ukraine will continually be asked to negotiate over areas that Moscow has illegally annexed in Ukraine. This would legitimize Russia’s war if the West enters talks.

On the other hand, the West is portrayed by Moscow as not being “pro-peace” if it doesn’t enter talks. Russia has the advantage of the fact that the tough winter months are approaching and Europe also is facing inflation and energy struggles.

While Russia encourages Turkey to be an energy hub, it seems to be Russia’s way of pivoting to a widespread economic war. Russia has already tried to rally China and other countries to its economic cause, and Moscow has played a key role in meetings of the SCO and CICA conferences in Central Asia.

As the war enters its winter months this will be a major test for Moscow’s strategy. If Russia comes out of the winter appearing in a better position, then this will encourage Russian leader Vladimir Putin that his choice to challenge the West was correct. If the West and Ukraine can get around this round of economic and infrastructure war, then it will prove that the West can not only help Ukraine push the Russians back using munitions, but also on the economic front.