Biden congratulates Lula for winning 'free, fair' Brazil election

Leftist Lula defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff that marked a stunning comeback for Lula and the end of Brazil's most right-wing government in decades.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 04:36
Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Rosangela Lula da Silva, also know as Janja, react at an election night gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 30, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI)
US President Joe Biden congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his victory on Sunday in "free, fair and credible elections," and said he looks forward to continued cooperation between the countries.

Leftist Lula defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff that marked a stunning comeback for Lula and the end of Brazil's most right-wing government in decades. Lula won 50.9% of votes compared with 49.1% for Bolsonaro, the Supreme Electoral Court said, declaring Lula, previously a two-term president, the winner.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Brazilians in a tweet "for exercising their right to vote and reaffirming the strength of their democracy."

The United States "looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with President-Elect Lula as we build a democratic, prosperous, and equitable hemisphere," he said.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gesture at a gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 30, 2022. (credit: CARLA CARNIEL/REUTERS) Supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gesture at a gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 30, 2022. (credit: CARLA CARNIEL/REUTERS)

A former union leader born into poverty, Lula organized strikes against Brazil's military government in the 1970s. His two-term presidency was marked by a commodity-driven economic boom and he left office with record popularity.

However, his Workers Party was later tarred by a deep recession and a record-breaking corruption scandal that jailed him for 19 months on bribery convictions, which were overturned by the Supreme Court last year.

In his third term, Lula will confront a sluggish economy, tighter budget constraints and a more hostile legislature.



