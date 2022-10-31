Artist paints Marge Simpson cutting her hair outside Iranian consulate

A mural of Marge Simpson cutting her hair was painted twice in a row outside the Iranian consulate in Milan, Italy earlier in October as part of the international support for Iran's ongoing protests.

Both murals were almost identical, albeit with slight differences. The first mural depicted the famous cartoon character holding a pair of scissors in one hand and most of her iconic blue hair in the other as a reference to the Iranian women who cut their hair in protest of Mahsa Amini's death at the hands of the morality police.

The mural was immediately painted over by the consulate, but despite that, it reappeared shortly after, this time with Simpson giving the middle finger and with a more angry expression than before.

Dubbed "The Cut" and "The Cut 2", the murals were painted by Milanese artist AleXsandro Palombo who has painted other murals in the past to send messages on social and political issues.

Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

"For more than 25 years, the field of social issues and human rights has been the basis of my work, Palombo told Farda Radio. "Iran is a country that has always inspired me because of its extraordinary beauty. I love Iran and Iranians. It is unacceptable for me to see that young Iranians have to be suppressed like this, the freedom of these young people is my freedom. Compared to the previous protests, I believe that this round of protests is becoming a turning point and this time a generational change has occurred."

Palombo added that Italy once had a dictatorial government.

"My grandparents were killed for our freedom, and today we live in freedom and democracy as a result of what they did." AleXsandro Palombo

What kind of art does Palombo make?

The Simpsons have featured heavily in Palombo's art. Many drawings Palombo uploaded to his Instagram feature the Simpsons as a Jewish family in Auschwitz during the Holocaust and are captioned "never forget."

A mural painted in March in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine featured Anne Frank wearing a blue and yellow ribbon in reference to Ukraine and burning a red and black flag with Putin's Z.

Other art created by Palombo features Disney princesses as patients of breast cancer as a way of raising awareness and a series of pictures featured beat up female politicians' faces and beat up Disney princesses to raise awareness about domestic abuse.