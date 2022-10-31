The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Artist paints Marge Simpson cutting her hair outside Iranian consulate

The original mural was painted over which led the artist to paint it again with Marge Simpson looking angrier than she had the first time.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 21:05
A mural of Marge Simpson cutting her hair. (photo credit: ALEXSANDRO PALOMBO)
A mural of Marge Simpson cutting her hair.
(photo credit: ALEXSANDRO PALOMBO)

A mural of Marge Simpson cutting her hair was painted twice in a row outside the Iranian consulate in Milan, Italy earlier in October as part of the international support for Iran's ongoing protests.

Both murals were almost identical, albeit with slight differences. The first mural depicted the famous cartoon character holding a pair of scissors in one hand and most of her iconic blue hair in the other as a reference to the Iranian women who cut their hair in protest of Mahsa Amini's death at the hands of the morality police.

The mural was immediately painted over by the consulate, but despite that, it reappeared shortly after, this time with Simpson giving the middle finger and with a more angry expression than before.

Dubbed "The Cut" and "The Cut 2", the murals were painted by Milanese artist AleXsandro Palombo who has painted other murals in the past to send messages on social and political issues.

Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS) Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

"For more than 25 years, the field of social issues and human rights has been the basis of my work, Palombo told Farda Radio. "Iran is a country that has always inspired me because of its extraordinary beauty. I love Iran and Iranians. It is unacceptable for me to see that young Iranians have to be suppressed like this, the freedom of these young people is my freedom. Compared to the previous protests, I believe that this round of protests is becoming a turning point and this time a generational change has occurred."

Palombo added that Italy once had a dictatorial government.

"My grandparents were killed for our freedom, and today we live in freedom and democracy as a result of what they did."

AleXsandro Palombo

What kind of art does Palombo make?

The Simpsons have featured heavily in Palombo's art. Many drawings Palombo uploaded to his Instagram feature the Simpsons as a Jewish family in Auschwitz during the Holocaust and are captioned "never forget."

A mural painted in March in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine featured Anne Frank wearing a blue and yellow ribbon in reference to Ukraine and burning a red and black flag with Putin's Z.

Other art created by Palombo features Disney princesses as patients of breast cancer as a way of raising awareness and a series of pictures featured beat up female politicians' faces and beat up Disney princesses to raise awareness about domestic abuse.



Tags Human rights italy art iran protests The Simpsons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by