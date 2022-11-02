The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

Dmitry Medvedev said that Kyiv's objectives threatened the existence of Russia and allowed for the use of nuclear weapons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 11:53
A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. (photo credit: REUTERS/DESMOND BOYLAN)
A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DESMOND BOYLAN)

Senior Russian military commanders recently discussed how and when the Kremlin would use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. 

According to the report, President Vladimir Putin was not part of the conversation On Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that there were no indications that the Russian leader "has made a decision at this time to employ nuclear weapons."

On Tuesday, Security Council of the Russian Federation deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram that Kyiv's objectives to return all occupied territories to its control constituted an existential threat to Russia and would allow for the use of nuclear weapons. 

"New, troubling developments" 

According to the Times, intelligence reports about the nuclear weapons conversations were shared within the US government in mid-October.

On October 25, A senior US official told The Times that there were "new, troubling developments" involving Russia's nuclear arsenal, but did not provide additional information.

A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka. (credit: YAROSLAV YEMELIANENKO/REUTERS) A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka. (credit: YAROSLAV YEMELIANENKO/REUTERS)

Dirty bombs and tactical nukes

The report came as Russia was claiming that Ukrainian forces were preparing to use a dirty bomb or even a nuclear bomb.

Ukraine responded at the time that the persistent Russian claims that Kyiv planned to detonate a dirty bomb made it appear as though Moscow itself planned to conduct a false flag operation, and that Ukraine has never had any plans to develop a dirty bomb.

Tactical nuclear weapons are lower-yield bombs that would allow the destruction of enemies on the battlefield, rather than strategic weapons launched to cause mass destruction to an enemy. Tactical nuclear weapons have not been used in combat.



Tags Nuclear Russia ukraine nuclear bomb Ukraine-Russia War
