Ukrainian head of Defense Ministry claims Putin has 3 body doubles

Russian Premier Vladimir Putin has at least three body doubles, claimed Ukrainian Major-General Kyrylo Budanov in a recent Interview with the Daily Mail.

Budanov, who is also the head of the besieged nation’s Ministry of Defense, said that there were three doubles that Ukraine knows about, adding “but how many there are [in total], we don't know.”

Budanov further claimed that the supposed body doubles “all had plastic surgery to look [like the Russian head of state].”

Although this would, ostensibly, result in Putin and his doubles appearing to be identical, Budanov explained that they’re able to distinguish between the doubles and Putin based on their height, as well as their “gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person.”

As remarkable as these claims are, the top Ukrainian defense official goes further. He adds, “the big question is whether the real Putin still exists?”

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 CICA conference. (credit: REUTERS)

Why does Budanov think Putin died?

He explains the query by asserting that the Putin doubles have, in the past, only been used on “special occasions” but that their use is now “usual practice.” Budanov did not venture to explain why he believes this to be the case.

The question about the alleged vanishing of the Russian president seems to add credence to fringe theories regarding Putin’s supposed death. Furthermore, it would also conveniently explain what many see as Russia’s disorganized and ineffective invasion plan.

It is important to note that Budanov has not endorsed any such notion and has only gone so far as to say that Putin has three known body doubles. Furthermore, he’s been correct in the past. The Daily Mail describes him as the “only top Ukraine figure to publicly back UK and US intelligence warnings that Putin was planning a full-scale invasion.”

Budanov was the target of an assassination attempt, according to Defense Express, in 2019 when a Russian agent planted an explosive in his Chevrolet Evanda. The explosive detonated prematurely, thus the perpetrators were caught and Budanov was spared.