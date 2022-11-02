The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainian head of Defense Ministry claims Putin has 3 body doubles

Kyrylo Budanov claimed that Putin's body doubles underwent plastic surgery to look identical to him.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 21:38
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. (photo credit: Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Russian Premier Vladimir Putin has at least three body doubles, claimed Ukrainian Major-General Kyrylo Budanov in a recent Interview with the Daily Mail.

Budanov, who is also the head of the besieged nation’s Ministry of Defense, said that there were three doubles that Ukraine knows about, adding “but how many there are [in total], we don't know.”

Budanov further claimed that the supposed body doubles “all had plastic surgery to look [like the Russian head of state].”

Although this would, ostensibly, result in Putin and his doubles appearing to be identical, Budanov explained that they’re able to distinguish between the doubles and Putin based on their height, as well as their “gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person.”

As remarkable as these claims are, the top Ukrainian defense official goes further. He adds, “the big question is whether the real Putin still exists?”

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 CICA conference. (credit: REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 CICA conference. (credit: REUTERS)

Why does Budanov think Putin died?

He explains the query by asserting that the Putin doubles have, in the past, only been used on “special occasions” but that their use is now “usual practice.” Budanov did not venture to explain why he believes this to be the case.

The question about the alleged vanishing of the Russian president seems to add credence to fringe theories regarding Putin’s supposed death. Furthermore, it would also conveniently explain what many see as Russia’s disorganized and ineffective invasion plan.

It is important to note that Budanov has not endorsed any such notion and has only gone so far as to say that Putin has three known body doubles. Furthermore, he’s been correct in the past. The Daily Mail describes him as the “only top Ukraine figure to publicly back UK and US intelligence warnings that Putin was planning a full-scale invasion.”

Budanov was the target of an assassination attempt, according to Defense Express, in 2019 when a Russian agent planted an explosive in his Chevrolet Evanda. The explosive detonated prematurely, thus the perpetrators were caught and Budanov was spared.

 



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
2

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by