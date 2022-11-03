The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

87,000 Russian reservists sent to fight on Ukrainian front line

Russia has sent thousands of reservists to the front lines since mid-October.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 12:32
Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops attend a ceremony before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV)
Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops attend a ceremony before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV)

Out of the 300,000 that were called up as part of partial mobilization, 87,000 were sent to the front lines in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, according to Interfax.

According to British Intelligence, Russia has sent thousands of reservists to the front lines since mid-October and in some cases, they are poorly equipped. In mid-September, Russian officers were concerned that some of the mobilized reservists that were arriving, were coming with no weapons.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke about the reservists that are being sent in a conference call, according to Interfax. "As for the autumn draft campaign. Today, more than 2,700 draft commissions have begun work in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In total, 120,000 people are subject to conscription for military service for 12 months."

What was the decree and what were the reactions?

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a partial mobilization that would send 300,000 additional reservists to serve in Russia's military on the front lines in Ukraine.

"In accordance with the presidential decree of September 21, 300,000 people were called up during the partial mobilization," Shoigu said, according to Russian media.

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV) Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV)

In a pre-recorded television broadcast, Putin said that the first reservists to be called are those who have had previous training and experience, according to Reuters.

Putin said that a partial mobilization of the two million military reservists that Russia has was "fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories."

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters that Russia's mobilization was predictable and that it proves that the war is not going according to their plan.

The US ambassador in Ukraine, Bridget Brink, wrote on Twitter in September saying that the mobilization ordered by Putin is a sign of weakness. "Sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure. The United States will never recognize Russia's claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."



Tags Russia reservists War Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Likud reaches one million votes

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022.
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
4

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
5

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by