Sweden indicts two men for spying on behalf of Russia

The men, 42 and 35 years old, are detained since last year and have previously denied all allegations. Their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 12:49
Swedish prosecutors on Friday indicted two brothers for gross espionage on behalf of Russia, saying the alleged crime could be detrimental to the Nordic country's security.

"The suspicion concerns very serious criminality directed against Sweden's intelligence and security system. The offense is serious as it concerns circumstances of major importance."

Swedish Prosecution Authority

Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter has reported, citing sources, that one of the men previously worked at several of Sweden's most important intelligence agencies.

Serious security threat

SWEDISH SOLDIERS take part in a military exercise called Cold Response 2022 in Evenes, Norway this week, gathering some 30,000 troops from NATO countries, plus Finland and Sweden, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS) SWEDISH SOLDIERS take part in a military exercise called Cold Response 2022 in Evenes, Norway this week, gathering some 30,000 troops from NATO countries, plus Finland and Sweden, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

"The suspicion concerns very serious criminality directed against Sweden's intelligence and security system. The offense is serious as it concerns circumstances of major importance," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

"The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could, by the fact that if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden's security," it said, adding that most parts of the criminal investigation are confidential.



