Kamala Harris to visit Philippine island in South China Sea dispute

The visit will make Harris the highest-ranking American official to visit the island chain adjacent to the Spratly Islands.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 21:23
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)

US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine islands of Palawan in the South China Sea, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, in a move that may be interpreted by Beijing as a sharp rebuke.

The visit, scheduled for next Tuesday, will make Harris the highest-ranking American official to visit the island chain adjacent to the Spratly Islands. China has dredged the sea floor to build harbors and airstrips on the Spratlys, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Beijing claims some territories in the waters off Palawan and much of the South China Sea as part of China, citing domestic historical maps. A 2016 international arbitration ruling, however, said the Chinese claims had no legal basis, in a victory for Manila that has yet to be enforced.

Coming days after a three-hour, face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping intended to ease tensions, the trip may frustrate Beijing.

South China Sea dispute between the United States and China

The South China Sea, which contains massive oil and gas deposits, is the stage for $5 trillion in ship-borne trade each year but also a flashpoint for Chinese and US tensions around naval operations.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage at ''Get Out the Vote'' rally at UCLA, in Los Angeles, California, US, November 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage at ''Get Out the Vote'' rally at UCLA, in Los Angeles, California, US, November 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

In Palawan, Harris is expected to meet with "residents, civil society leaders and representatives of the Philippines Coast Guard," the senior administration official said.

The trip will show the administration's "commitment to stand with our Philippine ally in upholding the rules-based international maritime order in the South China Sea, supporting maritime livelihoods and countering illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing," the US official said.

The Philippines is a defense ally of the United States, but under former President Rodrigo Duterte it avoided criticizing Beijing, eyeing Chinese investment.

Manila announced earlier on Tuesday that Washington would spend $66.5 million to start building training and warehouse facilities at three of its military bases there under a 2014 joint security deal.

Harris' trip marks her second to Asia in three months and follows Biden's week-long trip to the region. Both trips were aimed at shoring up both defenses and alliances to discourage aggressive steps by China, including in self-ruled Taiwan. The Harris trip also includes a stop in Thailand for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting.

During her last trip to the region, Harris accused China of actions to "coerce and intimidate" neighbors.



Tags United States China Xi Jinping Kamala Harris US-China relations
