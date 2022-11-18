Donald Trump tweeted a classified photo from Iran taken by a secret spy satellite while he was president of the United States, the NPR website reported on Friday evening.

According to the report, the incident happened three years ago, when Trump tweeted a photo that left intelligence experts stunned. The photo was of a rocket exploding on a launch pad deep inside Iran.

The photo was so sharp that some initially thought it might not have been taken by a satellite. "This image is so refined, and you see so much detail," says Jeffrey Lewis, who studies satellite imagery at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterey, California. "At first, I thought it must have been taken by a drone or something."

However, aerospace experts quickly determined that it was photographed using one of America's most valuable intelligence assets: a classified spacecraft called USA 224, widely believed to be the multibillion-dollar KH-11 reconnaissance satellite.

Now, three years after Trump's tweet, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has officially declassified the original image. The declassification, which followed a Freedom of Information Act request by NPR, followed a painstaking review by the Pentagon to determine whether the briefing slide from which it came could be shared with the public.

The original tweet from then-president Donald Trump containing classified information. (credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)

Many details of the original image remain intact - a clear sign that Trump is sharing some of the US government's most valuable intelligence on social media, said Steven Aftergood, a classifieds and secrecy expert at the Federation of American Scientists.

"He got a real birds-eye-view of some of the most sensitive information in the US on Iran," said Aftergood. "And the first thing he seemed to want to do was tweet it out."

The disclosure comes just days after Trump announced his bid to run for president in 2024. It also follows the FBI's seizure in August of 33 boxes filled with more than 100 classified records stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Some of those documents were reportedly related to Iran, according to the Washington Post.