The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Would-be assassin originally told to slit the throat of Israeli businessman in Georgia

The hired killer said in his confession that he flew from Dubai to Georgia on September 14 to assassinate the Israeli businessman.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 16:57

Updated: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 17:00
Police officers guard an area outside a court building during a hearing of the case against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained after his return to the country, in Tbilisi, Georgia November 10, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE)
Police officers guard an area outside a court building during a hearing of the case against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained after his return to the country, in Tbilisi, Georgia November 10, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE)

Pakistani terrorist Amir Khan, who was sent to assassinate Israeli businessman Itzik Moshe in Georgia earlier this month, was originally supposed to assassinate the businessman by slitting his throat, Walla News reported on Saturday afternoon.

During the investigation into the 32-year-old would-be assassin, it was revealed that the original mission plan was changed after he refused to comply and demanded to be provided a firearm instead.

According to Khan, a 45-year-old man - known only as Sufian - with connections to international terrorist organizations and Iranian authorities entered Georgia ahead of him without any problems, and it is he who hired Khan to carry out the murder.

"I had two chances to do it...but I told him that I could not kill a person with a knife, and he got me a gun," the terrorist said in his testimony. 

"I had two chances to do it...but I told him that I could not kill a person with a knife, and he got me a gun,"

Amir Khan

In the testimony, which was published across Georgian media, he described in great detail how he was recruited into the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and how he was sent to the capital, Tbilisi, to carry out the mission.

Among the suspects involved in the foiled assassination attempt is also a woman who is suspected of assisting in gathering intelligence information ahead of the assassination attempt. Additionally, a Pakistani citizen and two Iranian translators who are suspected of working as accomplices were also arrested during the initial stages of the investigation.

Now, in Georgia, the concern is rising that representatives of the IRGC, who are close to al-Qaeda, are moving freely into the country and are waiting to be activated in designated apartments without interference. Such an apartment was also used in the assassination attempt against Moshe.

Khan lived in such an apartment for a month with an Iranian agent, and only after weeks had passed did they reveal to him the details of the mission he had to carry out in Tbilisi.

The hired killer said in his confession that he flew from Dubai on September 14 to assassinate an Israeli, and simply crossed the border control at Tbilisi International Airport.

Khan tailed Moshe on a daily basis

According to Khan's admission, he began following Moshe on a daily basis. The team Khan worked with examined every step of the Israeli businessman and the possibilities for a suitable place and time for the murder, and all the details were discussed and agreed upon in advance. 

Over the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the terrorist knew about the security arrangements around the head of the "Beit Israel" advocacy organization, Itzik Moshe - in detail. It also emerged from publications regarding the investigation that in exchange for the murder, the authorities in Iran would release friends of the Khan who are currently imprisoned in Iran.

Khan said that the weapon was transferred to him through contacts and that according to the instructions he received, he was supposed to complete the task by November 7.

The investigators have not yet summoned Moshe himself for questioning. Moshe said that he learned about the plot to assassinate him from Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, who was the first to call him, and from the publications in Georgian and Israeli media that appeared at the same time.

He is convinced that this was an attack designed to thwart an antisemitism conference he organized two weeks ago in Jerusalem. "The fact is that he set the date November 7 to complete the task by, which was the day the conference opened," Moshe told Walla.

The conference was held with the participation of 300 people from different countries and ended before it was known about the assassination attempt.



Tags Iran pakistan georgia assassination IRGC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by