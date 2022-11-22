The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Zelensky: Russia wants truce to regain strength

In a speech to the Halifax International Security Forum, President Zelensky listed Ukraine's demands for peace and opposed a possible short-term truce with Russia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 04:44
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 28, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 28, 2022.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has given a speech to participants of the Halifax International Security Forum, on Saturday, addressing a possible end to the Russia-Ukraine war and opposing a potential truce with Russia.

In the speech, Zelensky stated that "the end of the war does not guarantee peace. Russia is now looking for a short truce – a respite to regain strength. Someone may call this the war's end. But such a respite will only worsen the situation."

Volodymyr Zelensky

The speech, titled "For peace to exist, we must make all elements of Russian aggression impossible", justifies the continuation of fighting against the Russian invasion and adjudication to a cease of fire in the near future. This comes after Ukrainian successes in southern Ukraine, particularly in Kherson.

Zelensky has also listed the 10 items Ukraine demands to be included in a possible peace deal with Russia. Some of the demands include the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of our territorial integrity and world order, the withdrawal of Russian forces, and the restoration of justice, namely the Tribunal for those guilty of aggression crime, and – damages compensation.

What is the current status of the war?

Analysts have recently predicted the continuation of the Ukrainian charge into the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Some even mentioned a possible attack in Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk, areas that were under Russian control even prior to the Russian invasion on February 24. 

Analysts assume that the Ukrainian forces have the initiative and the momentum to continue the charge and liberate more territories as the Russian forces are not fully prepared for a defensive hold in the region. 

"Ukraine has the initiative and momentum and is dictating to the Russians where and when the next fight will be," Philip Ingram, a former senior British military intelligence officer said to Reuters on November 14, after Ukraine recaptured Kherson

Retired US General Ben Hodges has told Reuters that another possible target for Ukraine's next attack is the city of Mariupol, lying on the sea of Azov and at the mouth of the Kalmius River. Mariupol was devastated by Russian forces, and its Azovstal Steel Plant became a symbol for the Ukrainians defending their country. Mariupol received the title "Hero City of Ukraine" along with 9 cities in March 2022, weeks after the Russian invasion began. 



