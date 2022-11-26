The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Is Russia actually making an 'Iron Man' suit?

After years of demos and chatter over Russia's infamous 'Iron Man' suit, are they actually bringing this weaponry to life?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 21:56
Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)
Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)

For years, the Russian government has been attempting to create an 'Iron Man'-type of suit for battle. This had remained all talk, but in recent years, this world superpower has appeared to have started testing the use of exoskeletons on the battlefield with Ukraine.

Even prior to recent Russian media announcements about their hope to build a superhuman exoskeleton for soldiers, giving them the ability to both carry more weapons and have more stamina, Russian powers had been rumored to have testing out a suit of armor that would make Star Wars fans nostalgic.

Russian media stated that artillery forces would be testing "exoskeletons" over a course of two months during the winter. As the conflict only continues to escalate, what could this mean for Ukrainian soldiers? Ukrainian soldiers can expect to hear of rumored testing of these structures in the coming months, as testing will allegedly begin in December 2022.

The rumored goal of this structure is to protect every bit of the soldier as possible. Ultimately, Russia's subcontractor building the supposed suit of armor, Ekzo Solutions, wants to build a suit that makes military fighters untouchable and indestructible.

That's a tall order, especially during wartime with no end in sight. However, this is not the first time that Russia has threatened new technological advancements that did not quite meet standards.

A Russian Nona-SVK self-propelled artillery gun is seen during the International Army Games 2021 outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV) A Russian Nona-SVK self-propelled artillery gun is seen during the International Army Games 2021 outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Rushing to resupply

Ukraine has claimed that Russia's armed forces are scrambling to produce new military equipment as the country faces heavy losses in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Jerusalem Post reported in March that attempts by Russia to replenish troops and materials have been hampered by corruption and international sanctions against the country.

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) said that based on its assessments, components and electronics had been stolen from Russian vehicles, claiming that many tanks from Russia's 4th Tank Division had been "completely dismantled."

Furthermore, the GUR claimed that Russia has depended upon imported modern military equipment and electronics and sanctions have limited its supply of these items while driving up costs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promoted the sale of "battle-tested" Russian weaponry during a speech in a military forum outside Moscow in August, claiming that "military professionals throughout the world value these weapons for their reliability, quality and, most importantly, their high efficiency."

Despite rising difficulties in the war with Ukraine, with Russia losing tens of thousands of troops as well as countless vehicles, tanks, artillery systems, advanced tech and other pieces of military equipment, Putin insists that "Russian weaponry was years ahead of the competition."

The US Defense Department and American intelligence officials believe that Russia’s severe losses will begin to cause significant slowdowns in the Kremlin’s arms deliveries into Africa, which could give inroads to Russia’s competitors, such as China and the United States.



Tags Russia weapons Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by