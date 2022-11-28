The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BBC says Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists at protest

Shanghai is one of a number of Chinese cities that has seen protests over stringent COVID restrictions.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 01:29
Police officers detain people during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) curbs at the site of a candlelight vigil for victims of the Urumqi fire, in Shanghai, China in this screengrab obtained from a video released on November 27, 2022. (photo credit: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/VIA REUTERS)
LONDON - The BBC said on Sunday that Chinese police assaulted and detained one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, before later releasing him after several hours.

"The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said in a statement.

“He [Lawrence] was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist.”

BBC spokesperson

Protests sweep multiple Chinese cities

Shanghai is one of a number of Chinese cities that has seen protests over stringent COVID restrictions, which flared in recent days following a deadly fire in the country's far west.

Footage on social media showed a man whom other journalists identified as Lawrence being arrested by men in police uniforms.

Police officers detain a demonstrator holding a blank board during a protest over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Shanghai, China, November 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STAFF)Police officers detain a demonstrator holding a blank board during a protest over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Shanghai, China, November 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STAFF)

The BBC said it had not been given a credible explanation for Lawrence's detention.

"We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught COVID from the crowd," the BBC said.

China's embassy in London has been approached for comment.



