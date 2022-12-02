The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Defense Ministry provide Ukraine with armored ambulances

The aid is the latest in a series of humanitarian aid efforts made by the Israeli government and Israeli organizations for Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2022 14:18
Armored ambulance provided by Israel to Ukraine (photo credit: Plasan Re'em)
Armored ambulance provided by Israel to Ukraine
(photo credit: Plasan Re'em)

The Defense Ministry delivered an armored ambulance to the Ukrainian rescue forces on Friday, the first of four such ambulances that Israel will provide to Ukraine in the coming months.

The Mercedes "Sprinter" ambulance is armored by the Israeli "Plasan Re'em" company.

The Israeli government has transferred thousands of helmets and protective vests, as well as dozens of protective suits for mine clearance and CBRN filtering systems to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in the country.

Armored ambulance provided by Israel to Ukraine (credit: Plasan Re'em)Armored ambulance provided by Israel to Ukraine (credit: Plasan Re'em)

In March and April, Magen David Adom donated 10 armored ambulances to Ukraine. The ambulances are able to navigate a range of different terrains, including areas with rubble.



