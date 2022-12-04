The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away

Indonesian authorities have distributed masks to local residents. The volcanic activity is at the highest level of warning, at level IV.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 07:33

Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2022 07:43
An aerial view shows Mount Semeru volcano as seen from Pronojiwo village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia December 6, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto (photo credit: ANTARA FOTO/SENO/VIA REUTERS, INDONESIA OUT/VIA REUTERS)
An aerial view shows Mount Semeru volcano as seen from Pronojiwo village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia December 6, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto
(photo credit: ANTARA FOTO/SENO/VIA REUTERS, INDONESIA OUT/VIA REUTERS)

Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, spewing a column of ash 1.5 km (1 mile) into the air, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay away from the eruption area.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, warned residents not to conduct any activities within 5 km (3 miles) of the eruption center and to stay 500 meters (1,500 feet) from riversides due to risks of lava flow.

Japan's Meteorology Agency said was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami there after the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported.

When did the volcano start erupting?

The volcano began erupting at 2:46 a.m. (1946 GMT on Saturday), BNPB said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed grey ash clouds in nearby areas.

Mount Semeru volcano spews hot ash as seen from Pronojiwo district in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 10, 2021 (credit: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/ via REUTERS, INDONESIA OUT/VIA REUTERS) Mount Semeru volcano spews hot ash as seen from Pronojiwo district in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 10, 2021 (credit: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/ via REUTERS, INDONESIA OUT/VIA REUTERS)

BNPB did not immediately respond to Japan's warning of tsunami risk.

Indonesian authorities have distributed masks to local residents, BNPB said in a statement.

The Indonesian authorities has increased the level of warning of the eruption from a level III to a level IV, the highest level of warning.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10 km (6 miles).



Tags Japan indonesia tsunami Volcano
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by