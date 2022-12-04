Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away

Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, spewing a column of ash 1.5 km (1 mile) into the air, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay away from the eruption area.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, warned residents not to conduct any activities within 5 km (3 miles) of the eruption center and to stay 500 meters (1,500 feet) from riversides due to risks of lava flow.

Japan's Meteorology Agency said was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami there after the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported.

When did the volcano start erupting?

The volcano began erupting at 2:46 a.m. (1946 GMT on Saturday), BNPB said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed grey ash clouds in nearby areas.

Mount Semeru volcano spews hot ash as seen from Pronojiwo district in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 10, 2021 (credit: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/ via REUTERS, INDONESIA OUT/VIA REUTERS)

Mount Semeru again spewed Hot Drop Clouds today with columns of gray ash observed with moderate to thick intensity to the southeast and south as high as approximately 1,500 meters above the summit.#Indonesia #volcano pic.twitter.com/Cakd7tyAnx — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) December 4, 2022

BNPB did not immediately respond to Japan's warning of tsunami risk.

Indonesian authorities have distributed masks to local residents, BNPB said in a statement.

The Indonesian authorities has increased the level of warning of the eruption from a level III to a level IV, the highest level of warning.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10 km (6 miles).