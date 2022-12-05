The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Reelected president embarks on new path for Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s first foreign visit, a week after his reelection victory, was to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

By MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 05:22
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2022. (photo credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2022.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)

Newly reelected Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is diligently trying to pave a new foreign policy path for his Central Asian country in a strategic region where Russia, China, Turkey, and the United States are vying for greater dominance.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Tokayev makes overtures to Russia

Fresh off his landslide victory for a second term, Tokayev traveled to Russia last week for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

It was his first meeting with a foreign leader and came a week after his victory in Kazakhstan’s national election.

“This is my first foreign visit after this event and that in itself has political significance and, of course, a certain symbolism,” Tokayev said, seated next to Putin.

Ties between the former Soviet republic have been strained in the wake of Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine since Kazakhstan has taken a neutral position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev exchange documents during a signing ceremony in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev exchange documents during a signing ceremony in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)

“For Kazakhstan, Russia is and has always been a strategic partner.”

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

"For Kazakhstan, Russia is and has always been a strategic partner," added the 69-year-old Kazakh president during his Moscow visit.

Putin told Tokayev that relations between Moscow and Astana have a “special character.”

The Russian president called for the strengthening of economic ties, saying this is "especially timely now, when international trade is in crisis."

Tokayev also allowed tens of thousands of Russians who were fleeing a military mobilization in Russia to enter Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Israel, Satybaldy Burshakov, told The Media Line that his president wants to carve “an opening of a new political system” domestically and internationally.

“The president made his first visit after his inauguration and after the election to Russia,” he points out.

“This highlights his political strategy on foreign policy. He met with President Putin and the two presidents discussed bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and, of course, regional cooperation,” according to Burshakov.

Formerly part of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan and Russia share the longest continuous international border in the world. Astana also has close security and economic partnerships with Moscow. For example, moving Kazakh oil is possible only through Russia’s pipelines.

Dr. Pravesh Kumar Gupta, senior associate at the New Delhi-based Vivekananda International Foundation, told The Media Line that Kazakhstan is recognizing its unique geostrategic position.

"Kazakhstan has adopted a multi-vector foreign policy. As a result of this balancing approach in its foreign policy, Astana has successfully maintained good relations with China, Russia, and the West," he said.

Moscow came to Tokayev’s aid at his request during protests in Kazakhstan against steep price increases after the lifting of government price caps on liquefied gas earlier this year, but some say Tokayev has turned on Putin by taking a neutral position on his war on Ukraine. This includes refusing to recognize Russian-annexed Ukrainian territory and allowing the government to continue to sell arms to Ukraine until this past August.

“Relations with Moscow will remain cordial. Tokayev’s visit to Moscow after his reelection confirms deep ties between Astana and Moscow. But still, Russia needs to pay more attention to this region to maintain its position,” said Gupta.

Alexandra Perminova, a researcher at the Institute of China and Contemporary Asian Countries of the Russian Academy of Science, told The Media Line that Moscow’s ties with Astana are deep.

“Russia and Kazakhstan are strategic partners,” she noted. “They have their relationship in view of a strategic partnership that is long term because they have different strategies and different united companies in different frameworks, for example, international organizations and regional organizations. Most of all, these countries are friends in terms of their interactions on different levels,” she said.

Tokayev is a Mandarin-speaking, experienced diplomat and has skillfully maintained relations with Beijing.

"Chinese President Xi chose Astana for his first foreign visit after almost two years, presenting testimony of strong bilateral relations. Post reelection of President Tokayev, Astana-Beijing relations will keep on strengthening. The level of bilateral relations is also expected to grow due to the implications of the Ukraine crisis and its consequences for both China and Kazakhstan," according to Gupta.

And, despite Western criticism of how the presidential elections were handled, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted his Kazakh counterpart at the Elysée Palace one day after the Kazakh leader’s visit with Putin in the Kremlin.

“The president paid an official visit to France, a major strategic partner in the European Union,” Burshakov pointed out.

The United States cares about what happens in Kazakhstan, for it believes that the central Asian country is important to US strategic interests, some experts say.

Kamran Bokhari of Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington told The Media Line that this election could be the prelude for a new era in Kazakhstan.

“We’re not talking about an established democracy,” he said. “We are talking about a post-Soviet state that’s 31 years old and is just started on the path of transition. The transition started three years ago, and it didn’t finish in terms of President [Nursultan] Nazarbayev having completely stepped down. That happened this year, after the unrest. The next seven years are going to be very crucial and critical for the political and economic development of the largest country in Central Asia.”

Tokayev was elected to a seven-year term as president.

Geographically and geopolitically, Kazakhstan sits in a very important location. It is Central Asia’s largest country, sharing the longest continuous border in the world – 4,750 miles – with its northern neighbor Russia, and it also has a 1,108-mile shared border with China.

The US has a clear interest in counterterrorism in the region, given the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban last year. In addition, Kazakhstan is rich in natural resources and located at the crossroads of important trade routes.

Gupta says that Turkey also has “emerged as a silent and strategic player in Central Asia. Ankara’s role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the latter’s win in this conflict has strengthened Turkey’s position in the region.”

He said that, with the war in Ukraine resulting in an acute energy shortage, and the disruptions of supply chains running through Russia, “Turkey’s middle corridor is gaining momentum and Kazakhstan-Turkey relations will grow as the current geopolitical situation complements it.”



Tags asia foreign affairs Kazakhstan The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by