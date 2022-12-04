The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Israeli consul in China catches COVID-19: 'Hospital similar to prison'

Eddie Shapira, Israel's consul in China, said the conditions of coronavirus hospitalization in China are very strange and described being in what he deemed "an aquarium" for 10 days.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 09:31

Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2022 09:33
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Christian Mang/Reuters)
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Christian Mang/Reuters)

Israel's consul in China, Eddie Shapira, fell ill with coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital for mandatory hospitalization, although there was no medical necessity.

It started when the consul returned from Thailand to China and went into permanent isolation as required there. After two days he tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent to a hospital, although he only had mild symptoms.

"This is the Chinese policy that happens with everyone, and I mean everyone, including diplomats," he explained.

"Now I'm completely recovered, I didn't even have any serious symptoms," he said in a post published Saturday on Facebook. "The problem is that it caught me in the wrongest place on earth - in China. Here, cases of infection are still treated with the same severity as if three years had not passed and nothing had been learned and they advocate the complete separation of those exposed to patients."

The patients themselves are hospitalized in China in designated hospitals.

Workers in protective suits take part in the disinfection of Huanan seafood market, where the novel coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 4, 2020 (credit: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS) Workers in protective suits take part in the disinfection of Huanan seafood market, where the novel coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 4, 2020 (credit: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS)

What Israel's consul experienced in a Chinese COVID-19 hospital

"Nothing could be done and I, too, found myself in one of these hospitals for 10 days," he added. "Nothing prepares you for the experience - not even close engagement with the subject for more than two years."

"Nothing prepares you for the experience - not even close engagement with the subject for more than two years."

Israels consul in China Eddie Shapira

Israels consul in China Eddie Shapira

Shapira described the experience of being hospitalized as being stuck in a room between two corridors that was not unlike an aquarium. It had two single beds and automatic doors that opened by remote control. There was a small window-like opening for food trays to be passed in.

"The days pass waiting for two extremely negative results with 24 hours between each test," he said. "The conditions were comparable to prison (just from my observation, I haven't experienced it yet). They were the 10 strangest days that you could imagine. I wouldn't recommend it for anyone who suffers from claustrophobia, or rather for anyone at all."

The spark of protests

Due to these harsh COVID-19 policies, dozens of protests have popped up throughout China as well as around the world, protesting the harsh and unforgiving coronavirus hospitalizations.



