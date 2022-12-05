Russia launches new missile attacks, Ukrainians head for shelters

Russia unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine on Monday, causing people to head to shelters across the country as air defenses went into action.

Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and across the whole country in what Ukrainian officials described as the latest wave of Russian missile strikes since its Feb. 24 invasion.

"Missiles have already been launched," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

Explosions heard for miles

There was no immediate word of any damage or casualties but officials were quoted by Ukrainian media as saying that explosions could be heard overhead in some areas as aid defense systems went into action.

"Don't ignore the alarm," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield, causing major power outages as winter sets in.