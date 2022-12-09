The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump firmly behind DeSantis in 2024 Republican primary, new poll finds

DeSantis, who was re-elected as Florida governor on November 8th by the largest margin of victory since 1982, has been floated as a potential Reoublican challenger to Trump.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2022 05:30

Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2022 05:31
Former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies, in Dayton, Ohio, US November 7, 2022 and Tampa, Florida, US, November 8, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse, REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
Former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies, in Dayton, Ohio, US November 7, 2022 and Tampa, Florida, US, November 8, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse, REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Former US President Donald Trump is 5 percentage points behind upstart Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Thursday.

DeSantis, who was re-elected as Florida governor on November 8th by the largest margin of victory since 1982, has been floated as a potential challenger to the controversial Trump as a string of indictments and investigations shrouds his post-Presidential career.

A similar poll of Iowa Republicans released in late November also showed that Republican voters preferred DeSantis over Trump as their first-choice candidate by a margin of 32% to 30%, respectively.

DeSantis also seems to have more support than Trump in a potential general election against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden – registered voters across the political spectrum who participated in the poll were split between the Florida governor and Biden at a figure of 44% each, whereas 45% of voters polled preferred Biden over Trump, who garnered 42%.

No other Republican candidate reached more than 5% support for the candidacy, indicating the Republican primary will very much be a two-man race.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks with his wife Casey DeSantis at his side during his 2022 US midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, US, November 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO) Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks with his wife Casey DeSantis at his side during his 2022 US midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, US, November 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

DeSantis’ ascent

The 44-year-old Florida native has become a formidable figure in American politics since his narrow 30,000-vote victory over Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018. DeSantis has largely staked his reputation on Florida’s pandemic response policies, which did not force businesses to close or enforce pandemic-related restrictions that became commonplace around the world, such as lockdowns and mask mandates.

“We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We chose law and order over rioting and disorder. Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad. We stood as a citadel of freedom for people across this country and indeed across the world,” DeSantis declared in his re-election speech this November. 

DeSantis was even listed as a finalist for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year award, as he was named alongside Xi Jinping, Volodymyr Zelensky – who was ultimately awarded with the honor – and other prominent names from around the globe.

Trump’s descent

Donald Trump has faced a litany of charges since his departure from the Oval Office – many related to his infamous incitement of a coup on January 6th. The January 6th committee has investigated Trump since mid-2021 for his involvement in the incident and has threatened to press charges.

Meanwhile, the former president’s Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday of criminal tax fraud, leading to conviction on all 17 counts it faced. The counts include tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy and related crimes.

The former president became further embroiled in controversy after hosting white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes alongside rapper Kanye West at his Mar-A-Lago resort in late November. The former president maintains that West arrived for a scheduled dinner meeting, though West brought with him another guest who had not been invited.



Tags republican republicans Donald Trump US politics Ron DeSantis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Both Iranian state media and protesters reject reports of morality police closure

Morality police take down the name of a detained woman during a crackdown on "social corruption" in north Tehran, June 18, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by