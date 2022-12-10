The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia wants Ukraine to be 'dependent dictatorship' - Nobel Peace Prize winner

Byalyatski's wife accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in his name and in the name of all "prisoners of conscience in Belarus."

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2022 15:53

Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2022 16:00
Natalia Pinchuk, wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski from Belarus, addresses the news conference at the Nobel Institute, as Bialiatski, Memorial and CCL receive the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for their work for human rights in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway December 9, 2022. (photo credit: NTB/HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN VIA REUTERS)
Natalia Pinchuk, wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski from Belarus, addresses the news conference at the Nobel Institute, as Bialiatski, Memorial and CCL receive the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for their work for human rights in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway December 9, 2022.
(photo credit: NTB/HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN VIA REUTERS)

Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a "dependent dictatorship" like Belarus, the wife of jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski said on Saturday upon receiving the prize on his behalf, speaking his words.

Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize in October, amid the war in Ukraine that followed Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Receiving the award on behalf of her husband at Oslo City Hall, Natallia Pinchuk said Byalyatski dedicated the prize to "millions of Belarusian citizens who stood up and took action in the streets and online to defend their civil rights."

"It highlights the dramatic situation and struggle for human rights in the country," she said, adding she was speaking her husband's words.

Pinchuk has met her husband once since he was named a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in prison, behind a glass wall, she told a news conference on Friday.

Natalia Pinchuk, representing her husband, the activist Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Jan Rachinsky, representing the Russian organisation Memorial and Oleksandra Matviichuk, representing the Ukrainian organisation Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) receive the Nobel Peace Prize Dec. 10, 2022 (credit: RODRIGO FREITAS/NTB/VIA REUTERS) Natalia Pinchuk, representing her husband, the activist Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Jan Rachinsky, representing the Russian organisation Memorial and Oleksandra Matviichuk, representing the Ukrainian organisation Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) receive the Nobel Peace Prize Dec. 10, 2022 (credit: RODRIGO FREITAS/NTB/VIA REUTERS)

"I know exactly what kind of Ukraine would suit Russia and Putin — a dependent dictatorship. The same as today's Belarus, where the voice of the oppressed people is ignored and disregarded," Pinchuk said on Saturday, quoting her husband.

Belarusian security police detained Byalyatski, 60, and others in July last year in a crackdown on opponents of the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Authorities had moved to shut down non-state media outlets and human rights groups after mass protests the previous August against a presidential election that the opposition said was rigged.

A Nobel Peace Prize while imprisoned

Byalyatski is the fourth person to win the Nobel Peace Prize while in detention, after Germany's Carl von Ossietzky in 1935, China's Liu Xiaobo in 2010 and Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, who was under house arrest, in 1991.

The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said during Saturday's ceremony that the committee's "thoughts were with all prisoners of conscience in Belarus."

"Most particularly, we think of Ales Byalyatski in his dark and isolated prison cell in Minsk," Berit Reiss-Andersen told the audience, which included King Harald and Queen Sonja.

"You are not alone. We stand with you."

The UN human rights chief said in March that nearly 1,100 activists, opposition members and journalists are being detained on "politically motivated charges" in Belarus and called for their release.

Belarus's delegation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva dismissed the report, with its diplomat Andrei Taranda telling the forum: "It is filled with allegations and false accusations."

Belarus and Russia are formally part of a "union state" and are closely allied economically and militarily. Lukashenko's dependence on Moscow deepened after Russia helped him quash the protests that followed the disputed 2020 election.

Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski meets with journalists and his supporters, after he was released from prison and arrived at a railway station in Minsk, Belarus, June 21, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/MARINA SEREBRYAKOVA) Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski meets with journalists and his supporters, after he was released from prison and arrived at a railway station in Minsk, Belarus, June 21, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/MARINA SEREBRYAKOVA)

Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its failed advance on Kyiv, starting on Feb. 24. Belarus has said it will not enter the war in Ukraine. Russia said on Thursday its troops were taking part in tactical exercises in Belarus, amid concern that Moscow is pressing its ally to get more involved in the war.



Tags Russia Vladimir Putin nobel prize Former Soviet Union belarus Alexander Lukashenko Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by