Human organs for transplant have been taken for decades from the persecuted Falun Gong by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – according to a 56-page report outlining critical evidence of decades of organ transplant crimes in China.

The persecution of Falun Gong is the antireligious campaign initiated in 1999 by the CCP to eradicate the spiritual practice of Falun Gong to maintain a doctrine of state atheism. It involved a multifaceted propaganda campaign, a program of enforced ideological conversion and re-education and reportedly a variety of extralegal coercive measures such as arbitrary arrests, forced labor and physical torture, sometimes resulting in death.

Falun Gong is a discipline combining slow-moving exercises and meditation with a moral philosophy. It was founded by Li Hongzhi, who introduced it to the public in May 1992 in Changchun, Jilin.

There are reports not only of systematic torture, illegal imprisonment and forced labor, abusive psychiatric measures but also forced organ harvesting, with the apparent aim of forcing practitioners to recant their belief in Falun Gong.

Organs harvested through forced detention

Foreign observers estimate that hundreds of thousands and perhaps millions of Falun Gong practitioners have been detained in “re-education” through labor camps, prisons and other detention facilities for refusing to renounce the spiritual practice. Former prisoners have reported that Falun Gong practitioners consistently received “the longest sentences and worst treatment” in labor camps, and in some facilities.

''Live organ harvesting'' in China enacted by practitioners in Hong Kong (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH)), a leading medical ethics non-governmental organization, released the special report on International Human Rights Day on December 10th after 16 years of advocacy and investigation into China’s transplant abuse. The report shows that China’s fierce denials of medical human rights atrocities against Falun Gong and other vulnerable citizens and its promises to end forced organ harvesting from living people are nothing more than lip service aimed to silence global criticism of its criminal and lucrative organ transplant industry.

Forced organ harvesting, the state-sponsored killing of prisoners for their organs, is a crime against humanity, the authors wrote. “According to definition and consensus, these crimes cannot be categorized as internal affairs of a country, regardless of claims of sovereignty. Crimes against humanity do harm to our global community and impose a threat to all of humanity.”

Positioned to raise awareness and challenge western medical organizations, governments and the public to take action, the 56 page, peer reviewed report provides comprehensive information, tracing the picture of a rogue practice of genocidal proportions from its origins to the rapid growth of China's population.

Chinese transplant doctors, enticed by financial incentives and reputation, carry out the grotesque practice under government orders, aimed to silence and eliminate China’s most religious people, the report continued. The data presented in the new report reveal critical details and confirms over 25 years of established evidence. Analysis of the data explores China’s social structure, its profitable transplant business, organ supply, donation numbers and unprecedented short wait times. Eye witness testimonies give a human face to the CCP’s relentless violence against the victims.

The report comes after credible investigations of hard evidence by international experts. The China Tribunal, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice, recently reviewed “a critical mass of facts” and concluded: “Forced organ harvesting from living people has occurred in China, with the religious Falun Gong being a main target.”

Falun Gong Exhibition against Organ Harvesting (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

DAFOH founder and executive director, Dr. Torsten Trey, clarifies that the true nature of the problem lies not in economics or politics, but in the CCP’s agenda to annihilate Falun Gong. Remembering the gas chambers in Nazi concentration camps, he stated, “If the alleged crime is too bold and brazen to be believed, the unscientific response of disbelief prevents us from following our natural curiosity and from inspecting the issue with a scientific mind.”

The report comes at a time when waves of protests in China have reached historical proportions amid excessive COVID lockdowns and the death of a former dictator and CCP leader. Western media have claimed that as the former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader, Jiang Zemin guided China’s economic rise, he ignored and downplayed the persecution and forced organ harvesting of Falun Gong and other religious people.

The report states that the failure of the international community to respond to China’s transplantation crimes has enabled China to carry out similar crimes against the Chinese Islamic Uyghurs and others and to commit horrendous medical malfeasance that has caused millions of deaths from COVID-19 and severely damage economies around the world.