Former police officer Matthew Luckhurst, who had been fired from his job at San Antonio Police after giving a homeless man a feces sandwich in 2016, was fired again - this time from the police department in Floresville, Texas, US sources reported last week.

The Mayor of Floresville said the city was flooded with complaints after reports came out that the disgraced officer had found employment at another police department.

How was he hired again?

In a statement, the Mayor said: "Matthew Luckhurst was released from employment with the Floresville Police Department yesterday Dec. 13th. Our city manager, Andy Joslin is implementing stricter hiring policies for all city of Floresville employees," KSAT reported.

Luckhurst was hired by the Floresville Police Department as a reserve officer just five months after his firing process in San Antonio had ended.

The position of reserve cop in Floresville had allowed Luckhurst the "same legal authority as any law enforcement officer," according to the Express-News.

After Luckhurst was let go in San Antonio, City Manager Erik Walsh said that "This individual clearly has no business wearing an SAPD uniform, and it should never have been this hard to fire him," according to Reason.

Tried to feed a man human feces

Luckhurst made headlines in 2016 when he reportedly tried to feed a homeless man human feces, which he smeared between slices of bread.

According to SAPD officials "... he had picked up some feces, placed it in a slice of bread, and put it in a Styrofoam container" next to the homeless man.

SAPD Chief McManus called Luckhurst's actions "vile and disgusting," San Antonio Current reported.

Estimates indicate that two-thirds of fired SA cops were allowed to return to their jobs because of old union contract's arbitration clauses.

Because of the public outcry, the SA city council ultimately revised its police contract to reduce the arbitrators' power to return fired cops.

This is a common problem among police departments in other states in the US: The police department in Washington, D.C. for example allowed at least 37 fired officers over six years to return to their job, costing the city more than $14 million in back pay.

Almost half of the cops had been fired for behavior deemed a "threat to safety."