The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Police officer fired again after initially leaving for giving feces sandwich to homeless man

After reports came out that the disgraced officer was hired again, the city of Floresville was flooded with complaints and fired him once more.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 03:23
Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Former police officer Matthew Luckhurst, who had been fired from his job at San Antonio Police after giving a homeless man a feces sandwich in 2016, was fired again - this time from the police department in Floresville, Texas, US sources reported last week.

The Mayor of Floresville said the city was flooded with complaints after reports came out that the disgraced officer had found employment at another police department.

How was he hired again?

In a statement, the Mayor said: "Matthew Luckhurst was released from employment with the Floresville Police Department yesterday Dec. 13th. Our city manager, Andy Joslin is implementing stricter hiring policies for all city of Floresville employees," KSAT reported.

Luckhurst was hired by the Floresville Police Department as a reserve officer just five months after his firing process in San Antonio had ended.

The position of reserve cop in Floresville had allowed Luckhurst the "same legal authority as any law enforcement officer," according to the Express-News.

A homeless man on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road (Illustrative photo). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) A homeless man on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road (Illustrative photo). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Luckhurst's actions were "vile and disgusting."

SAPD Chief McManus

After Luckhurst was let go in San Antonio, City Manager Erik Walsh said that "This individual clearly has no business wearing an SAPD uniform, and it should never have been this hard to fire him," according to Reason.

Tried to feed a man human feces

Luckhurst made headlines in 2016 when he reportedly tried to feed a homeless man human feces, which he smeared between slices of bread.

According to SAPD officials "... he had picked up some feces, placed it in a slice of bread, and put it in a Styrofoam container" next to the homeless man.

SAPD Chief McManus called Luckhurst's actions "vile and disgusting," San Antonio Current reported.

Estimates indicate that two-thirds of fired SA cops were allowed to return to their jobs because of old union contract's arbitration clauses.

Because of the public outcry, the SA city council ultimately revised its police contract to reduce the arbitrators' power to return fired cops.

This is a common problem among police departments in other states in the US: The police department in Washington, D.C. for example allowed at least 37 fired officers over six years to return to their job, costing the city more than $14 million in back pay.

Almost half of the cops had been fired for behavior deemed a "threat to safety."



Tags United States police texas San Antonio police brutality
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by