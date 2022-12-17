Toddler's body pulled from rubble of strike on Ukrainian city

Rescuers recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Saturday.

"It is difficult to write about something like this," Valentyn Reznichenko said on the Telegram messaging app of the Friday morning attack, which he said killed four people in total.

The strike coincided with a wave of missile attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure that officials in Kyiv said was one of the largest since Russia invaded on February 24.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the officials' comments.

A firefighter stands in front of burnt market stalls hit by shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Putin seeks guidance from trusted advisors

President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from the commanders of his armed forces on how they think Russia's military operation in Ukraine should proceed, according to Russian news agency reports.

Putin took soundings from them on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of Russia's joint task force on military operations in Ukraine, TASS and Interfax reported.

"We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions," TASS quoted Putin as saying.

Putin spent the whole of Friday at the headquarters, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax.

No other details of Putin's visit or its location have been reported.

Ukraine's persistence to stay afloat

The mayor of Ukraine's capital said early Saturday the city's metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes.

Three people were killed when an apartment block was hit on Friday in central Kryvyi Rih and another died in shelling in Kherson in the south, Ukrainian officials said. The strikes on Friday caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Ukrainian shelling of a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed at least 11 people on Friday and 20 were missing, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

Moscow says its attacks are aimed at disabling Ukraine's military. Ukrainians call them a war crime.